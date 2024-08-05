Federal budget introduces measures affecting training, investment and farm programs relevant to landscape horticulture

Milton, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) and some of its member associations are highlighting measures announced in the federal government’s Budget 2025, which introduce a combination of new investments and program adjustments that will directly affect Canada’s landscape horticulture industry.

The budget includes enhanced farm-risk management through AgriStability, a major capital-investment incentive for equipment and infrastructure, targeted investments in apprenticeship and trades training, and the planned conclusion of the Two Billion Trees Program. Together, these measures influence workforce development, nursery operations and long-term planning across the green industry.

“We welcome the investments in training for the skilled trades. The next crucial step is working together to ensure they are fully accessible to the landscape horticulture professionals who are ready to usher in the next-generation workforce,” said Joe Salemi, executive director of LO.

Key Budget 2025 highlights:

Productivity Super-Deduction / Immediate Expensing

Introduces a Productivity Super-Deduction providing $2.7 billion in average annual support for investment. Businesses can claim 100 per cent first-year expensing for eligible machinery, equipment, clean energy assets and manufacturing or processing buildings placed in service before 2030.

AgriStability Enhancements

Improves risk-management coverage for farms by raising the compensation rate from 80 to 90 per cent and increasing the maximum payment from $3 million to $6 million per farm, with $109.2 million allocated in 2025-26. These changes may particularly benefit larger nursery and greenhouse operations.

Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP)

Provides $75 million over five years, doubling annual funding to $50 million for union-led apprenticeship training in Red Seal trades. While UTIP applies to union-based training organizations, its expansion underscores the federal government’s broader emphasis on skilled-trades development — a priority shared by non-union sectors such as landscape horticulture.

Streamlining Infrastructure Programs

Launching of the new Build Communities Strong Fund, $51 billion over ten years, which provides support to public infrastructure projects in provinces, territories and municipalities.

In addition, the federal government announced it will wind down the Two Billion Trees Program. All existing contribution agreements will be honoured, but no new commitments will be made, freeing approximately $0.5 billion in uncommitted funds over four years.

“This budget represents encouraging progress for Canada’s landscape and horticulture industries,” said CNLA president Anita Heuver. “Our sectors provide meaningful career pathways for youth, offering hands-on opportunities to build greener, more resilient communities. The increased investment in skilled trades and apprenticeship programs recognizes the essential role that hands-on, skilled work plays in building our communities and economy.”

“For Canada’s new housing strategy to be a true success, we must treat green infrastructure as essential infrastructure,” said Christine LeVatte, CNLA government relations and advocacy chair. “A ‘landscape-first’ approach—one that integrates nature-based solutions and supports biodiversity from the very beginning—isn’t just an aesthetic choice: it’s a fundamental economic and environmental imperative. It’s how we build climate-resilient, healthy and valuable communities from the ground up.”

“Budget 2025 underscores Canada’s commitment to productivity, innovation and sustainable growth in the agri-food and green industries,” said Coreen Rodger Berrisford, executive director of the British Columbia Landscape and Nursery Association. “As we strengthen the climate-adapted economy, it is vital that investment also protects our agri-food systems and the environment from invasive and other pest pressures. Strengthening research, early-response capacity, and streamlined regulatory processes — together with workforce training across the nursery and landscape sectors — will ensure Canada remains resilient, competitive, and environmentally responsible.”

Canada’s partnership of horticulture associations will continue to monitor the rollout of Budget 2025 programs and share updates with members as the federal government releases further details. Read the full federal budget at budget.canada.ca.

—

About Landscape Ontario

Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association (LO) is the province’s premier horticultural trades association, with more than 2,600 professional members, 10 regional chapters and 10 sector groups. Its mission is to be the leader in representing, promoting and fostering a favourable climate for the advancement of the landscape horticulture industry in Ontario.

About the British Columbia Landscape and Nursery Association (BCLNA)

The British Columbia Landscape and Nursery Association (BCLNA) represents and supports the province’s landscapers, growers, retail garden centres, and industry suppliers. Since its founding in 1953, BCLNA has worked to provide essential advocacy, business resources, professional development, and networking opportunities. The BCLNA mission is to strengthen and grow the horticulture industry through collaboration, education, and innovation.

About the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA)

Founded in 1922, the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a not-for-profit federation representing over 4,000 members through nine provincial horticulture associations. CNLA members, comprising locally owned companies, contribute to Canada’s $14.48 billion green industry by growing, selling, designing, installing, and maintaining plants and landscape features. CNLA develops programs, initiates projects, and forms alliances to ensure sustainable prosperity for its members and stakeholders.

