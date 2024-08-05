Federal Contracts Now Demand Quantum Resilience as Data Harvest Accelerates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Insider News Commentary – Major cybersecurity agencies warn that adversaries are currently exfiltrating and storing sensitive government data in harvest now, decrypt later attacks, creating immediate pressure on federal agencies to fortify digital infrastructure[1]. Congress reauthorized a billion dollar cybersecurity grant program in November after a 43-day shutdown, signaling bipartisan commitment to upgrading state and federal defenses against quantum-enabled threats[2]. As procurement requirements shift toward quantum-safe standards, contractors advancing next-generation security platforms are positioning for major federal opportunities, with recent developments from QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), and Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ).

The post-quantum cryptography market is projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034, growing at a 41.47% annual rate as governments mandate crypto-agile solutions. Federal cybersecurity officials confirm quantum resilience is now foundational to zero trust, warning that without quantum-resistant encryption, zero trust architectures will collapse when harvest now, decrypt later attacks succeed[3].

QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), formerly Scope Technologies Corp., has announced a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister company Porta Nusa, marking the company’s official entry into the Indonesian market. The dual-channel agreement positions QSE’s quantum-secure data protection solutions for broad adoption across government, financial services, and enterprise sectors throughout Indonesia.

For more than a decade, NUSA Networks has operated as one of Indonesia’s premier system integrators, working with over 30 global technology partners and delivering more than 150 major projects for large enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions. With more than 100 employees dedicated to cybersecurity, managed services, and data center solutions, NUSA Networks is recognized as a trusted provider of secure infrastructure for mission-critical environments. Porta Nusa, its distribution arm, represents leading global technology brands and will enable nationwide availability of QSE technologies through existing cybersecurity providers.

“NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa are exactly the type of partners we want representing QSE in strategic international markets,” said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. “Their deep expertise in cybersecurity, long-standing relationships with government and enterprise clients, and proven ability to deploy secure, large-scale systems make them an ideal channel for QSE’s quantum-secure data protection solutions.”

Under the agreement, NUSA Networks will offer QSE’s quantum-secure Vault, QSE-Chat mobile application, and broader product suite directly to its established client base, while Porta Nusa will onboard and support QSE solutions across its extensive distribution and channel partner network, enabling rapid scaling across Indonesia’s expanding cybersecurity market.

The partnership follows QSE’s recent launch of qREK, a Software Development Kit enabling developers and enterprises to locally generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy. Built on zero-trust architecture, qREK supports AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms. The company also rolled out QSE-Chat, a quantum-secure mobile messaging app now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store exclusively for enterprise clients.

In November, QSE achieved Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division signed a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus, representing quantum-resilient technologies across more than 300 channel partners throughout Southeast Asia.

The global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2032, while the post-quantum cryptography market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034. The company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by institutional investors.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has secured a $99 million contract from the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command to engineer, deploy, and sustain wireless networks for civil service mariners aboard government-operated ships. The advanced technology company will equip ships located in the Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. with secure and reliable connectivity by deploying a solution that leverages Low Earth Orbit satellites, advanced wireless and Wi-Fi technologies, and 5G cellular communications.

“Bridging the connectivity gap at sea and in port is critical, not only to enable the Navy’s warfighting readiness, but also to improve quality of life and crew retention among the thousands of civil service mariners who help keep the fleet mission-ready,” said Chris Christou, senior vice president of Edge/NextG in Booz Allen’s Chief Technology Office. “Booz Allen’s combination of advanced wireless engineering expertise, mission understanding, and a rigorous systems engineering approach enables us to install the capabilities our customers need while also helping them to scale implementation. We’re excited to translate our prototyping experience into a successful production phase.”

This award builds upon Booz Allen’s successful 5G rapid prototyping effort with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, which included testing and piloting wireless design to provide shipboard and pierside communications enabling edge applications and cloud-based services. The company will expand its prototype to encompass MSC’s advanced wireless efforts using capabilities in model-based systems engineering, network engineering, cloud architecture, NextG and wireless networking, edge technologies, and cybersecurity.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), through its subsidiary ID Quantique, has deployed Slovakia’s first national quantum communication network in partnership with the Institute of Physics, Slovak Academy of Sciences. The Slovak Quantum Communication Infrastructure project represents a major milestone in Slovakia’s contribution to the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure initiative, which seeks to establish a secure quantum-resistant communication backbone covering all European Union member states and territories.

“The skQCI project is a strategic milestone in fortifying the digital sovereignty of the EU,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “By combining IonQ’s quantum-safe networking capabilities with the scientific leadership of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, we are building a secure, resilient, and state-of-the-art quantum communication network that can serve as a model for Europe.”

The system will connect multiple metropolitan and remote sites through a state-of-the-art QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) architecture ensuring secure data movement serving four strategic locations. This deployment builds on IonQ’s recent launch of its Geneva Quantum Network in Switzerland and reinforces the company’s commitment to Europe through its transformation of Italy into a quantum hub through the Q-Alliance with the Italian government, designation of Oxford as IonQ’s EMEA headquarters, and being named the primary quantum partner for Korea’s National Quantum Center of Excellence.

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has partnered with CargoSeer, an artificial intelligence software company, to enhance non-intrusive inspection and security solutions that help customs and border protection agencies better assess and manage transported goods crossing international borders. Under the agreement, CargoSeer’s advanced trade-analysis algorithms will be integrated into Leidos’ Mezzo™ Enterprise Software Platform, which integrates and consolidates various inspection data sources into a unified system enabling agencies to access instant, actionable intelligence in the field or at command centers.

“Customs agencies must continuously balance protecting our borders and enabling the flow of commerce,” said Nik Karnik, vice president and Global Security Products division manager at Leidos. “Through this collaboration, we’re delivering proven AI solutions that help bridge the data gap between security screening and the efficient movement of transported goods.”

By integrating CargoSeer’s technology into Mezzo, the joint solution will provide enhanced security and operational efficiency across ports of entry without slowing the flow of goods through border checkpoints. Leidos combines advanced wireless engineering expertise, mission understanding, and systems engineering capabilities to deliver NextG and wireless networking solutions with enhanced cybersecurity across government and commercial customers.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) and Sparkle, a Tier 1 global telecoms operator, have successfully demonstrated quantum-resilient data transmission across Sparkle’s optical network in Greece. The proof of concept, implemented over Sparkle’s metropolitan optical ring in Athens, shows how Arqit’s encryption technology can be embedded directly into the optical transport layer, protecting high-capacity networks against future quantum threats without impacting performance.

“Securing the world’s data networks against emerging threats requires solutions that are both effective and practical,” said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. “Telecom operators are looking for proven, low-disruption paths to quantum-safe security, and this POC demonstrates a ready-now path. It shows that quantum-safe encryption can be embedded directly into existing optical infrastructure, protecting high-capacity data links without disrupting performance or operations.”

Sparkle validated that sensitive data can be secured at the physical network layer without compromising performance, with end-to-end encryption successfully applied to multi-100G optical links demonstrating that quantum-resistant protection can be delivered at the speed of light. The collaboration marks a significant step toward securing next-generation telecoms infrastructure by combining Sparkle’s Quantum-Safe over Internet solution leadership, Arqit’s quantum-safe encryption, and high-performance optical capabilities into a scalable, real-world solution for quantum-resistant optical networking.

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly, and expects to paid a fee from Maynard Communication Ltd. for writing and content distribution. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement and have also purchased shares in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will/has bought and sold shares of QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. and will continue to do so on an ongoing basis without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:



CBJ Newsmakers