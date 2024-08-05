Federal Government Continues Investment in Fusion Sector to Establish Centre for Fusion Energy

PICKERING, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, a federal Crown corporation, is continuing to develop a thriving fusion sector in Canada by establishing a Centre for Fusion Energy with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Ontario Power Generation and Stellarex. This collaboration will create a national platform for a robust and integrated Canadian fusion ecosystem, develop advanced domestic fusion energy capabilities, and advance fusion energy research and development in Canada. Advancing Canadian leadership in fusion energy is part of the federal government’s commitment to establishing Canada as an energy superpower and the strongest economy in the G7.

“Through a new Centre for Fusion Excellence, Canada and Ontario are taking another step forward to strengthen our nuclear energy sector,” said Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. “Our new government is proud to work with the province to support Canadian investments that will broaden our clean energy research and grow our fusion energy sector.”

It is expected that other partners and contributors will join the Centre for Fusion Energy and expand the reach to additional private-sector and research organizations.

“Ontario’s world-renowned researchers are driving the energy sector into a new era of clean energy,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. “Through this investment, our government is leveraging our province’s position as a nuclear powerhouse to fuel fusion energy discoveries that will advance our industries, build our energy workforce and protect Ontario.”

“Ontario is an advanced nuclear operator that embraces the first mover advantage, starting with leveraging Canadian CANDU technology over 50 years ago to building the G7’s first Small Modular Reactor today,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “As fusion energy represents the next frontier in clean 24/7 power, Ontario is again leading the way with Ontario Power Generation delivering the Centre for Fusion Energy. Ontario is doubling down on our nuclear advantage by investing in the development of fusion nuclear power — an almost inexhaustible source of emission-free energy for future generations.”

The federal government contribution comes from Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s Federal Nuclear Science and Technology Work Plan, with an investment of $33 million of in-kind fusion-related research projects delivered by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. This program connects the expansive tritium, fusion and materials research capabilities of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories with the Centre for Fusion Energy.

The province of Ontario, through Ontario Power Generation, is also investing $19.5 million, and fusion company Stellarex is contributing up to $39 million in fusion energy development and deployment activities. Ontario, through OPG, is home to almost all of the world’s commercial tritium—a by-product of OPG’s CANDU reactors—which serves as the key fusion fuel for nearly all fusion reactor designs.

“Fusion is a critical, long-term, global scientific challenge, and Canada has developed a number of unique capabilities that will allow us to play an important role in its future,” said Fred Dermarkar, President and CEO of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. “Working together, across levels of government, and between public, private, and academic institutions is essential for realizing our collective potential.”

“This agreement marks an exciting moment for fusion energy here in Canada. It speaks to the spirit of exploration, innovation, and collaboration. This new Centre better connects CNL’s deep experience and globally unique capabilities in tritium and materials research with the industrial partners seeking to move this promising clean energy technology towards deployment,” noted Dr. Stephen Bushby, Vice-President, Science & Technology, CNL.

“OPG has a long history of leadership in Canada’s nuclear industry, and we recognize the role fusion may play in meeting Ontario’s – and the world’s – future clean energy needs,” said Kim Lauritsen, OPG Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Growth. “As this technology moves toward commercial implementation, OPG — through the CFE — will work to develop a domestic fusion ecosystem that positions Ontario and Canada as leaders in this rapidly-developing technology.”

“Canada’s nuclear expertise and its unique global competitive advantages make it an ideal place to accelerate fusion energy development,” said Spencer Pitcher, Stellarex’s Chief Executive Officer-Designate. “With our provincial and federal government partners, Stellarex will strengthen Canada’s fusion energy know-how, build fusion energy prototypes, and prepare the fusion-ready workforce needed to deliver fusion power to the grid.”

QUICK FACTS

The Centre for Fusion Energy is a public-private partnership that will bring together leaders in the clean energy space, further scientific cooperation, and make Canada a preferred destination for fusion investment.

The federal government, through Atomic Energy of Canada and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, is contributing $33M in research activities over three years.

The Centre for Fusion Energy is one of several investments in fusion energy that Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and the federal government are making. This includes support for General Fusion, and investing in Fusion Fuel Cycles, a joint venture between Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Kyoto Fusioneering, which is pursuing the UNITY-2 test facility for the demonstration of the fusion fuel cycle, to be located at Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s Chalk River Laboratories.

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories have been pulling together an ecosystem in Canada and have published an initial national strategy roadmap in co-operation with industry.

About Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a Government-owned, Contractor-operated model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at www.aecl.ca.

About Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians. By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

About Ontario Power Generation

As Ontario’s largest and one of North America’s most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario. OPG and its family of companies are advancing the development of new low-carbon technologies, refurbishment projects and electrification initiatives to power the growing demands of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is delivering these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships and strong communities at OPG.com.

About Stellarex

Stellarex Group Ltd is a Canadian fusion energy technology company. The scientific founders have over 120 years of cumulative experience in fusion science and engineering and have held leadership positions in the world’s foremost fusion laboratories in the USA, UK, Germany, and France. The Stellarex Group’s mission is to accelerate fusion energy innovation, development, and deployment, and to enable the advancement of fusion technologies and competencies required to prepare Canada for competitive value-added participation in the global fusion energy industry.

