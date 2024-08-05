Federal Pause on EV Mandate Welcomed, BC Urged to Do the Same

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Energy Futures Institute today welcomed the federal government’s announcement that it will suspend its electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate for a 60-day review. The Institute strongly urges the Government of British Columbia to enact a similar pause on its even more aggressive EV mandate.

“This federal announcement is a step in the right direction, as it belatedly recognizes economic reality,” said Barry Penner, KC, Chair of the Energy Futures Institute. “There is no chance that electric vehicle sales would reach 20% nationally, much less 26% in British Columbia for the 2026 model year.”

Federal EV Sales Targets (Electric Vehicle Availability Standard):

2026 model year: At least 20% of all new light-duty vehicle sales must be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

of all new light-duty vehicle sales must be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). 2030 model year: The target rises to 60% .

. By 2035 model year: The mandate requires 100% of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission.

BC EV Sales Targets (Zero-Emission Vehicles Act):

2026 model year: 26% of light-duty and Class 2B vehicle sales must be ZEVs.

of light-duty and Class 2B vehicle sales must be ZEVs. 2030 model year: Rising to 90% .

. By 2035 model year: 100% compliance required.

“Canada doesn’t produce any mainstream electric passenger vehicles,” noted Penner. “As a result, mandates like these effectively punish popular Canadian-built hybrids—like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda Civic Hybrid— with up to $20,000 fines per vehicle, while compelling consumers to choose vehicles made in the United States or overseas. EV mandates run counter to ‘Buy Canada” policies.”

Last week, the Energy Futures Institute released results from a poll of British Columbians conducted by Ipsos, revealing clear opposition to EV mandates:

56% of respondents oppose EV sales mandates, up from 53% last year; only 34% support them compared to 38% support last year. This gap has grown 7 points .

of respondents oppose EV sales mandates, up from 53% last year; only 34% support them compared to 38% support last year. This . 64% cite cost as their biggest barrier.

cite cost as their biggest barrier. 46% are concerned about vehicle range.

are concerned about vehicle range. 43% point to lack of charging infrastructure.

point to lack of charging infrastructure. A substantial 76% support allowing non-plug-in hybrids to count, at least partially, toward the EV sales requirements.

“British Columbia has among the most aggressive EV mandates in North America, even as we continue being a net importer of electricity from the United States and Alberta as confirmed by BC Hydro’s latest annual report released just before the Labour Day weekend,” Penner noted. “Those jurisdictions generate much of the electricity from fossil fuels. Now, British Columbians are waking up to the reality that they’re being told to buy electric vehicles they can’t afford or charge easily. This isn’t climate leadership—it’s a recipe for climate policy resentment.”

