Feed Ontario to release 2025 Hunger Report on December 1

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Feed Ontario will release the findings of the 2025 Hunger Report on Monday, December 1, 2025.

This year’s report provides an in-depth look at how persistently high food bank use may signal that homelessness, strain on the health care system, and instability within communities are also imminently set to rise. The report also looks at food bank use over the past year, how escalating demand and the affordability crisis are affecting the services and supports food banks provide, and outlines key recommendations to address the challenges.

Embargoed copies of the 2025 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 12:01am.

