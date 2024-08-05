Fengate acquires 16 medical outpatient facilities in the United States

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce the expansion of its healthcare infrastructure portfolio with the acquisition 16 medical outpatient facilities in the United States.

The acquisition brings the firm’s healthcare infrastructure portfolio to more than 80 facilities, totaling over $1 billion in assets. The facilities provide high-acuity healthcare services including ambulatory surgery, radiology, oncology, and orthopedics to communities across 10 states.

“This acquisition builds on our firm’s strategy of developing or acquiring specialized and essential healthcare infrastructure assets anchored by high-quality health systems or private operators,” said Mac Bell, Managing Director, Head of Social and Transportation at Fengate.

Fengate acquired the facilities alongside its partner, Montecito Medical.

Fengate is managing the investment on behalf of Fengate Infrastructure Fund IV and its affiliated entities, including an investment by the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $7 billion of capital commitments under management. The ﬁrm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid- market greenﬁeld and brownﬁeld infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 50 investments. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

Media contact

Maddison Sharples

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

+1 416 254 3326

[email protected]



