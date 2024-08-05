Financial 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $92,220,000

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares (TSX: FTN.PR.A) of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $92.2 million.

The Preferred Shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of FTN.PR.A.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high-quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp. The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Wells Fargo & Co.

The Company’s Preferred Share investment objectives are:

effective December 1 ,2025, to provide holders of the Preferred Shares with fixed, cumulative monthly dividends at an annual rate of 7.25%, as determined annually by the Board of Directors, and subject to a minimum rate of 6.00% until 2030 (previously, 8.50% with a five-year minimum of 5.50%); and

on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2030 (subject to further 5 year extensions thereafter), to pay the holders of the Preferred Shares $10.00 per Preferred Share.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 19, 2023, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

For further information, please contact Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at 416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.financial15.com



