Finning to report Q3 2025 results on November 11 and hold investor call on November 12, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will report Q3 2025 results on November 11, 2025 after markets close and hold the investor call on November 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial 1-833-752-3398 (Canada and US toll free) or 1-647-846-2852 (international toll). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.

About Finning
Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

