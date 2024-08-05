First American Uranium Inc. Announces Change of Stock Symbol and Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“First American”, or the “Company”) announces the change of its stock symbol from URM to NIOB. The common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) will begin trading under the new symbol “NIOB” on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the market open on November 5, 2025. The CUSIP (31858L309) and ISIN (CA31858L3092) for the Shares will remain unchanged.

The Company is also pleased to announce its graduation from the OTC Pink to OTCQB Venture Market, effective October 31, 2025, and the change of its ticker from OTCPK: FAUMF to OTCQB: NIOMF.

“Our team is excited to have our new Canadian symbol in hand and have achieved this important milestone in listing on the OTCQB,” said Murray Nye, CEO of First American. “These initiatives align our Company closer to our mission of advancing the critical minerals agenda in North America and furthermore provides us a greater ability to expand our U.S. shareholder base.”

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

