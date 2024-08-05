Flow Capital Announces Change of Auditors

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announced today that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carl-Hilton Labonte LLP (“DMCL”) to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) effective September 24 2025.

“We appreciate the diligent work of DMCL over the past four years. As Flow Capital scales and pursues new opportunities, aligning with PwC provides us with the depth of resources and expertise that matches our long-term vision,” said Michael Denny, CFO of Flow Capital.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and PwC, have been reviewed by the Company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee and filed on SEDAR+.

There were no reservations in DMCL’s audit reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and DMCL.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. To learn more, please visit www.flowcap.com .

