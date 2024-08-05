Flow Capital Announces Early Repayment of Investment in a Tech-Enabled Marketplace of Co-living Spaces

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital, including alternative debt and equity solutions, is pleased to announce the early repayment of a principal amount totaling US$3.0 million from a tech-enabled marketplace of co-living spaces.

The early repayment was the result of the borrower’s continued strong revenue growth over the past several years. Flow’s capital was instrumental in helping the company scale aggressively, allowing it to postpone a dilutive equity round while continuing to invest heavily in growth. This repayment also provides Flow Capital with an accelerated return on its investment, and the Company retains a small equity position in the business. Flow extends its congratulations to the company and wishes it continued success in the years ahead.

The capital returned from this investment will be redeployed into new opportunities, allowing Flow Capital to continue supporting founders of high-growth companies. Growing technology companies seeking flexible, minimally dilutive growth capital are invited to apply for funding directly at www.flowcap.com/get-funding .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth and alternative capital solutions dedicated to supporting market-leading high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth while minimizing dilution and retaining founder control. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking growth capital to drive their continued expansion. To learn more, please visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

