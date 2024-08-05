“FMTA Condemns Ford Government’s Assault on Tenant Rights with Bill 60”

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations (FMTA) yesterday issued a forceful condemnation of the Ford government’s proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) under Bill 60, denouncing the legislation as a catastrophic assault on tenant rights that will deepen Ontario’s already devastating affordability and housing crisis.

“Bill 60 is not about efficiency; it’s about evictions,” said Yaroslava Avila Montenegro, the Executive Director of the FMTA. “This bill is designed to fast-track the removal of tenants from their homes, strip away key legal protections, and begin opening the debate to end rent control in Ontario. It’s a clear gift to developers and corporate landlords at the expense of the nearly one-third of Ontarians who are tenants.”

Accelerating Evictions, Sacrificing Justice

The government’s so-called “efficient” reforms to the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) are a smokescreen for eroding fundamental tenant rights. The proposed changes unfairly favour landlords and will worsen the housing crisis by:

Silencing Tenants in Eviction Hearings: The bill would remove a tenant’s ability to raise new issues, such as a landlord’s failure to maintain the property in a good state of repair, during hearings for rental arrears. This strips tenants of a fair defence by preventing the Landlord and Tenant Board from considering health, safety, or disrepair issues during an eviction hearing.

Reducing Access to Justice: The plan to slash the review period for LTB eviction orders from 30 to just 15 days will ensure more tenants, particularly the most vulnerable, lose their opportunity to appeal a decision and become more likely to be pushed into homelessness.

Punishing Minor Delays: A redefinition of “late payment” would allow eviction proceedings to begin after seven days delay in rent payment, pushing tenants into the eviction process for administrative errors or temporary financial setbacks.

Removing Compensation for “Own Use” Evictions: The bill would eliminate compensation for tenants evicted for a landlord’s “own use,” making it easier and cheaper for landlords to displace tenants under this provision.

Targeting the Most Vulnerable

While the government has backed away from an initial proposal to end security of tenure, the remaining changes in Bill 184 create an insurmountable hurdle for tenants and will fast-track evictions for Indigenous communities, the elderly, low-income families, and migrant workers.

“At a time when rents are skyrocketing and homelessness is surging, the Ford government is choosing to invest in evictions to remove people from their homes faster, rather than in solutions that provide housing security and affordability,” Yaroslava Avila Montenegro stated.

A recent study from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) warned that homelessness in the province could reach nearly 300,000 people due to decades of underinvestment. Bill 60 will exacerbate this crisis, turning a warning into a reality.

A Call to Action: Strength in Unity

Bill 60 seeks to dismantle rights that tenants have fought for decades to achieve. The FMTA is committed to mobilizing tenants across the province to oppose this legislation at every step.

“We demand housing legislation that protects the right to safe, secure, and affordable housing for all,” said Yaroslava Avila Montenegro. “We call on every tenant and every organization that believes in housing justice across Toronto and Ontario to join us in fighting this destructive bill. Together we are stronger. Together we win.”

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Yaroslava Avila Montenegro

Executive Director,

Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations

Rees Nam

Director of Communications,

Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations

Phone: (416) 646-1772

[email protected]

www.torontotenants.org



