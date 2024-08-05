FOBI AI ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF “FOBI AI 3.0” — STRATEGY. ARCHITECTURE. EXECUTION.

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fobi AI Inc. (OTCQB: FOBIF, TSXV: FOBI) (“Fobi” or the “Company”) announces the formal launch of Fobi AI 3.0, a new strategic and operational framework that aligns the Company’s consulting, licensing, and subscription businesses under a unified, AI-driven model.

The launch of Fobi AI 3.0 represents an important evolution in the Company’s business model and operations. Fobi AI 3.0 defines the Company’s framework as an AI-native professional services and implementation platform that unites strategic advisory expertise with the practical deployment of its proprietary AI, mobile wallet, and data intelligence technologies. This framework is intended to support clients in advancing their AI and digital transformation initiatives and achieving measurable results through an integrated approach that combines strategy, architecture, and execution.

Industry Context – Consulting and AI Adoption

Across the global consulting sector, organizations are rapidly adapting their business models in response to the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technologies. Several large consulting firms have announced restructuring initiatives to align workforce capabilities with new AI-driven service demand, while industry media continue to report that enterprises are seeking faster, more execution-focused support for digital transformation.

This industry evolution highlights a growing opportunity for firms that can bridge advisory strategy and practical implementation through AI and data-intelligence platforms—an area Fobi AI 3.0 is specifically designed to address.

Overview of Fobi AI 3.0

Fobi AI 3.0 is structured around three core pillars:

Strategy – Advisory services for C-suite leaders focused on AI, data intelligence, mobile wallet engagement, and Web3 readiness.

Technical Architecture – Design and implementation of secure, scalable infrastructure that connects data, supply chains, and customer-intelligence systems.

Execution – Deployment and measurement of enterprise-level programs across retail, sports, healthcare, and events.

Through this model, Fobi aims to provide end-to-end solutions that transform strategic planning into measurable business results.

Revenue Model and Operational Focus

Fobi AI generates revenue through three primary streams: professional services, software licensing, and recurring subscriptions. The Company’s global customer base has produced millions of digital wallet interactions, providing valuable data insights that support client performance and customer engagement initiatives.

For the fiscal year ended 2024, Fobi reported approximately $2.92 million in revenue, reflecting 40% year-over-year growth. The Company has also implemented AI-enabled efficiency measures that reduced its operational burn rate by approximately 82%, with an expected annualized run-rate of about $1.3 million for 2026.

Rob Anson, Chief Executive Officer of Fobi AI, stated:

“The launch of Fobi AI 3.0 marks an important milestone in aligning our strategic advisory, technology, and execution capabilities under a single commercial framework. With our financial filings complete, we can now focus on executing this model to expand professional-services revenue, grow licensing adoption, and build recurring subscription income. Our goal remains to achieve cash-flow-positive operations in 2026 while continuing to deliver value to our customers and shareholders.”

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCQB: FOBIF, TSXV: FOBI) is a data and AI technology company that enables digital transformation through real-time data, mobile-wallet engagement, and Web3-ready solutions. By integrating strategy, technical architecture, and execution, Fobi helps clients across retail, sports, healthcare, and regulated industries translate digital initiatives into measurable business results.

For more information, visit www.fobi.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, operational objectives, future growth, anticipated efficiencies, revenue expectations, or other future plans and projections. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those relating to the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business model, achieve operational targets, secure and retain key customers, manage costs, and adapt to changing market conditions. These statements reflect management’s current views and are subject to risks detailed in the Company’s filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law



