Fobi AI Launches “FIXYR” the Company’s Agentic AI Customer Service & Technical Support Platform

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV:FOBI, Pink:FOBIF) (“Fobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of FIXYR, the Company’s new Agentic AI Customer Service & Technical Support Platform. FIXYR is built on Fobi’s proprietary enterprise large language model infrastructure, using commercially licensed AI models deployed on secure, Canadian-hosted servers. Unlike AI solutions that build on top of third-party platforms like ChatGPT, FIXYR is designed for enterprise and regulated environments, with full data sovereignty, no external data exposure, and no dependency on third-party platforms. The platform is purpose-built to automate customer service and technical support workflows by combining Agentic AI with real-time data intelligence. FIXYR enables organizations to resolve customer inquiries autonomously while maintaining reliability, control, and measurable operational outcomes.

SUCCESSFUL LIVE DEPLOYMENT AT SCALE

In its initial live deployment, FIXYR successfully processed over 20,000 digital tickets and 200+ customer inquiries with 100% uptime, 100% satisfaction, and zero human intervention, demonstrating the platform’s reliability and precision. Integrated with Fobi’s proprietary mobile wallet ticketing infrastructure and data analytics, FIXYR delivers immediate and measurable value to the Company’s enterprise and event-based customers.

“FIXYR runs on Fobi’s own enterprise AI infrastructure, not on third-party platforms,” said Uddeshya Agrawal, CTO of Fobi AI.“ We deploy commercially licensed models on secure, Canadian-hosted servers, with full control over data and performance. This is the same enterprise-grade architecture we are offering through our Corporate LLM practice, and FIXYR demonstrates that it works at scale.”

STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT WITH FOBI 3.0

The launch of FIXYR builds directly on the Company’s recent Fobi 3.0 announcement and further demonstrates the evolution toward an AI native, consulting driven business model. This strategy is designed to deliver automation, higher margins, and long-term sustainable profitability. The successful real-world deployment of Agentic AI both validates this direction and demonstrates Fobi’s ability to reduce operating costs, achieving a reduction in operational burn of more than 82 percent year over year. Based on current projections, the Company expects an annual operating burn of approximately C$1.25 million in 2026, marking a significant step toward financial sustainability and scalability.

COMMERCIALIZATION MODEL

FIXYR will be commercialized through a hybrid revenue model that combines SaaS licensing with professional services. Clients will pay recurring subscription fees for platform access, updates, and analytics, while Fobi’s consulting teams will deliver implementation, integration, and optimization services tailored to customer requirements. This structure is designed to generate near-term revenue from deployment and consulting engagements while building a base of high-margin recurring subscription revenue over time.

“Agentic AI is not just a product for us. It is a new revenue engine,” said Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI.” With FIXYR, we delivered a fully autonomous customer service platform, operating with 100% uptime and zero human intervention in a live production environment. This launch demonstrates our ability to convert innovation into recurring revenue and supports a clear path toward sustained profitability under the Fobi 3.0 model.”

COMMERCIALIZATION OPPORTUNITY

Building on this success, Fobi will generate new recurring and project-based revenue through a hybrid model of SaaS licensing and professional service fees, where clients pay ongoing subscriptions for platform access, updates, and analytics, while Fobi’s consulting and integration teams deliver tailored deployments and optimization services. This dual-revenue structure provides immediate near-term income from implementation contracts and sustained high-margin recurring revenue, positioning Agentic AI as a scalable growth engine within the Fobi 3.0 roadmap. To this end, Fobi has already begun expanding Agentic AI deployments across its retail, event, and enterprise partner ecosystems, with multiple SaaS licensing and consulting agreements now in negotiation and implementation.

THE VALUE PROPOSITION FOR CLIENTS

As part of the broader Fobi 3.0 ecosystem, Agentic AI integrates seamlessly into existing business operations to drive greater efficiency, higher profitability, and enhanced customer experiences. It also serves as a gateway to Fobi’s expanding portfolio of data-intelligence, automation, and engagement products – all designed to help organizations operate more autonomously and profitably.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, Pink:FOBIF) is a data and AI technology company that enables digital transformation through real-time data, mobile-wallet engagement, and Web3-ready solutions. By integrating strategy, technical architecture, and execution, Fobi helps clients across retail, sports, healthcare, and regulated industries translate digital initiatives into measurable business results.

Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai

Rob Anson, CEO

[email protected]

Facebook: @Fobiinc

Twitter/X: @Fobiinc

_

LinkedIn: @Fobiinc

T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3

E: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are “forward-looking information”, “future oriented financial information” and “financial outlook” (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information” herein) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The purpose of disclosing future oriented financial information and financial outlook is to provide a general overview of management’s expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations including projected annual operating burn and readers are cautioned that future oriented financial information and financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, business strategies and strategic vision and aspirations, and their achievement and timing; the Company’s guidance on its FIXYR and other products and services and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected financial performance, including expected revenue, costs and expenditures, earnings, cash flows and other financial metrics; the Company’s growth projections, product integrations, product developments, and the potential costs, outcomes, results and impacts thereof and timing thereof; forecasted consumer uptake and interest in the Company FIXYR product and the Company’s other products and services; the results of any preliminary operating results and how they may apply to future results in respect of the Company’s FIXYR product and other products; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the Company’s ability to comply with contractual and other regulatory requirements; data and security and the ability of the Company to continue to develop its products as currently expected; the Company’s integration of new products, acquisitions and expansions and any anticipated benefits thereof; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “target”, “plan”, “goal”, “aim”, “intend”, “continue”, “budget”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “schedule” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate and sufficient labour; assumed and future demand for the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop its products and services as presently expected; the Company’s ability to streamline operations; the Company’s ability to obtain a full revocation of its cease trade order; anticipated costs; currency exchange rates and interest rates; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of new products, acquisitions and the realization of synergies and economies of scale in connection therewith; that the political, economic, permitting and legal environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of the Company; timing and receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, consents, licenses and permits and their renewals; and such other assumptions as set out herein as well as those related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable the Company as at the date of this document in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, such information is inherently subject to significant business, economic, political, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: dependence on customer uptake of the Company’s products and services; the ability of the Company to predict demand and interest in order to inform its development; political, economic, and regulatory uncertainty in operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to privacy and security, labour, trade relations, and transportation; health and safety hazards; uninsurable risks; risks related to cost overruns; competition risks; risks related to intellectual property infringement and litigation; risks relating to the Company’s indebtedness; challenges and conflicts that may arise in partnerships and joint operations; risks that revenue may be significantly impacted in the event of any reputational damage or litigation or as a result of competition; the impact of global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation; business interruptions caused by critical infrastructure failures; exposure to greater foreign exchange and capital controls, as well as political, social and economic risks as a result of the Company’s operation in emerging markets; risks relating to stakeholder opposition to continued operation, further development, or new development of the Company’s projects and mines; any breach or failure information systems; risks relating to reliance on estimates of consumer preferences in the future; risks relating to litigation and administrative proceedings which the Company may be subject to from time to time; risks relating to acquisitions or business arrangements; risks relating to competition in the industry; failure to comply with existing or new laws or changes in laws; challenges or defects in intellectual property rights; the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; risks relating to taxation changes; receipt of and ability to maintain all regulatory approvals that are required for operation; war; changes in the relationship with its employees and contractors; compliance with laws and regulations, including changes to such laws or regulations; interests of significant shareholders of the Company; asset values being subject to impairment charges; the Company’s common shares being subject to dilution; ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems; risks relating to the Company’s internal controls; counterparty and customer concentration risk; exchange rate fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the Company’s public disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile.

All of the forward-looking information in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward–looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.



CBJ Newsmakers