Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for a C$5.7 million strategic investment through a non-brokered private placement of 6,333,333 common shares at C$0.90 per share with a second strategic investor (the “Second Strategic Investment”).

Patrick Elliott, President and CEO of Forte Minerals, commented: “This is a pivotal moment for Forte. Having a second well-distinguished strategic investor join our shareholder base further validates the strength of our exploration portfolio and the progress we’ve made in advancing drill-ready projects in Peru. This investment adds further depth, local partnership, and momentum as we continue building a pipeline of copper and gold discoveries.”

Investment Overview

The Second Strategic Investment is expected to close on or before November 5, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder’s fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the financing.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Forte’s portfolio of four exploration projects in Peru. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with this financing, the Company notes that its First Strategic Investor, which participated in Forte’s July 2025 private placement, has a contractual right to participate in future financings to maintain a 9.9 percent ownership interest.

Should that investor elect to exercise this right in the current financing, they may purchase up to an additional 994,598 common shares at C$0.90 per share, on the same terms. If such participation occurs, total gross proceeds will increase to approximately C$6.6 million through the issuance of up to 7,327,931 common shares.

Strengthening Forte’s Position in Peru

The Second Strategic Investor’s commitment underscores the quality of Forte’s exploration portfolio and reinforces the Company’s credibility as an explorer with deep operational experience and partnerships in Peru. The addition of a second strategic investor within three months strengthens Forte’s base of long-term shareholders and it supports its mission to responsibly advance a 19,000-hectare portfolio of copper and gold assets within the country’s most prospective mineral belts.

“This is more than an investment,” said Elliott.

“It’s a partnership built on a shared vision to unlock the next generation of discoveries that will help sustain Peru’s position as a global leader in copper and gold production.”

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (Cu) and gold (Au) assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

