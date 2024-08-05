Fortuna expands West African presence, forms exploration alliance in Guinea with DeSoto Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with DeSoto Resources Limited, an Australian-listed gold exploration company, to establish an exploration alliance and joint venture across the highly prospective Siguiri Basin in Guinea.

New Exploration Front

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Guinea’s Siguiri Basin has demonstrated potential to host multi-million-ounce gold deposits in a country with a long mining history. This agreement with DeSoto provides Fortuna with an excellent entry into this highly prospective region, alongside a highly qualified and experienced team with a proven track record of discovery across West Africa.”

Key Agreement Terms

The binding HOA establishes an exploration alliance to apply for and acquire new permits in identified areas of interest.

A new joint venture company (JVCo) will be formed, with a board of up to four directors, two from each party, with the majority partner holding a casting vote.

Project Generation Phase: A 36-month period focused on identifying “Go Projects”, meaning significant discoveries warranting further development.

Joint Venture Phase: Once a Go Project is agreed upon, JVCo will transition into a formal joint venture in which Fortuna will hold 70 percent and DeSoto will hold

30 percent, and Fortuna will solely fund exploration until the later of: three years; or US$12.5 million in cumulative expenditure across Go Projects.



30 percent, and Fortuna will solely fund exploration until the later of:

About DeSoto Resources Limited

DeSoto Resources Limited is an Australian-listed gold exploration company focused on exploration and project generation in Guinea. DeSoto´s founders and management team have a demonstrated track record of success in West African exploration, including credit for the discovery of Predictive Discovery’s 5.4-million-ounce Bankan Gold Project.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

