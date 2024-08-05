France Télévisions Pushes the Boundaries of Private 5G for Live Production with IBC2025 Accelerator Media Innovation Programme

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC2025 — France Télévisions today announced its participation in the IBC2025 Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, which explores how private 5G networks can transform live production workflows.

In the project “Conquering the Air(waves): Private 5G from Land to Sea to Sky,” France Télévisions is collaborating with broadcasters, academic institutions, and technology partners, including Adapt Media Services, BBC, d&b Solutions, EBU, Eutelsat, Globo, Haivision, Neutral Wireless, Open Broadcast Systems, Orange Events, QTV, RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana, RTÉ, Shure, and University of Strathclyde, to explore the deployment of aerial private 5G networks to enable secure, high-bandwidth, and ultra-low latency connectivity for the live production of sports and entertainment events in challenging and dynamic environments.

The goal of this project is to help broadcasters create more content at lower costs while delivering immersive experiences that bring audiences closer to the action. The initiative also explores how private 5G can support greener live production methods. By reducing reliance on traditional RF systems, private 5G has the potential to lower CO₂ emissions, supporting more sustainable live production practices. In addition to greener production workflows, these trials have also demonstrated how broadcasters can enhance safety and coordination for both broadcast teams and athletes.

The project has focused on developing and testing new mobile and aerial network architectures and innovative backhaul solutions to support high-quality, low-latency video and audio streaming, including the development of a drone-based 5G network. Several proof-of-concept trials across Europe this summer have demonstrated how private 5G can support more immersive, flexible, and reliable coverage of live events. The findings from this project will inform future implementations of aerial 5G connectivity, paving the way for more flexible, scalable, and immersive media production solutions.

The following proof of concept trials have taken place over the last few months:

France Télévisions, Bretagne Classic (Brittany, France, August 29–31)

During the Bretagne Classic proof of concept trial, France Télévisions tested private 5G connectivity using motorbike cameras and an ultralight aircraft, showcasing dynamic live coverage, onboard processing, and spectrum sharing. For the live production workflow, Neutral Wireless provided the private 5G connectivity from an ultralight aircraft which received course footage captured by motorbike cameras outfitted with Haivision mobile video transmission solutions. The video feeds were received on a Eutelsat mobile vehicle and transmitted to the cloud over its LEO satellite constellation.

Additionally, the video was backhauled from the ultralight aircraft using the Orange public network. Professional audio feeds, captured using an array microphone from Shure, were also streamed via the ultralight to the Eutelsat vehicle. This ambitious and innovative project has shown the potential to revolutionise how wide area wireless connectivity is deployed for live events.

QTV at Henley Music Festival (Henley-on-Thames, UK, July 10–11)

At Henley Festival 2025, a Neutral Wireless private 5G network supported both broadcast cameras and roaming smartphones on gimbals using Haivision mobile video transmission solutions, capturing authentic crowd reactions and atmosphere shots. Working with QTV, Adapt Media Services and d&b Solutions, the trial also demonstrated remote camera control, intercom, and onsite video distribution, showcasing new creative possibilities for live festival production.

Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI) – Airborne, Drone-Powered Private 5G Cellular Network (Turin, Italy, July 1–2)

RAI, France Télévisions, Neutral Wireless, Haivision, and Eutelsat were on location to fly a tethered drone carrying a lightweight n77 radio head to create an airborne private 5G cell. Multiple live video feeds were streamed via the drone to ground infrastructure with excellent performance and range.

“We are thrilled to have contributed to this collaborative program, which builds on the momentum created by the Olympic torch relay. At France Télévisions, we place our audiences at the heart of our innovations: by exploring solutions such as private 5G and LEO satellites, we are making our productions more agile and responsible, in order to offer ever richer and more accessible coverage of the events that matter to them,” said Skander Ben Attia, CTO at France Télévisions.

“For several years, RAI R&D has been engaged in the analysis of private 5G mobile networks to support television production. In this trial, RAI identified a suitable location near Turin to host the PoC, providing the frequencies required for the use of the airborne private 5G network and the technical staff for integrating the cell with the drone, as well as for carrying out the first preliminary tests. RAI sees each of these tests as a significant milestone on the path to adopting this technology in production — a breakthrough that we look forward to embracing in the very near future,” said Giulio Stante, R&D engineer at RAI.

“As a founding Champion of this groundbreaking Accelerator project, we are proud to have been involved in all three proof-of-concept trials, which deployed innovative private 5G networks to support uplink-biased broadcast workflows in challenging environments,” said Professor Bob Stewart, head of the University of Strathclyde’s Software-defined Radio team. “Our potentially game-changing technology, which has its origins in the software-defined radio labs at the University of Strathclyde, has also been used at world-leading broadcasts, such as the King’s Coronation in 2023 through to a number of locations and venues across land and sea in Paris and Marseille last summer.”

“The IBC Accelerator Programme provides a collaborative environment for industry leaders to fast-track real-world solutions to pressing media technology challenges,” said Mark Smith, IBC Accelerator Founder, Lead and IBC Council Chair. “France Télévisions and the project Champions and Participants in the “Conquering the Air(waves)” Private 5G focused project have really pushed the envelope for the future of live remote production for broadcasters. We’re looking forward to bringing their trial results and innovations to the industry at IBC2025.”

“This ambitious project has really pushed the boundaries of private 5G. As well as the technical development required to deliver the three successful proof-of-concepts, the project team also had to navigate challenging spectrum and aviation regulations to be allowed to transmit from the air. Having multiple devices streaming via an airborne private 5G network on an ultralight aircraft was a huge achievement, and we are excited by the potential for the technology to revolutionise wireless connectivity for live production and events,” said Sam Yoffe, Senior Systems Engineer at Neutral Wireless.

“By integrating cutting-edge technologies and exploring hybrid production setups, this project has truly pushed the boundaries of live broadcasting,” said Ronan Poullaouec, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Haivision. “Central to its success was the deployment of Haivision’s advanced live video contribution solutions—including the Falkon X2 and Haivision Pro 5G mobile transmitters, the StreamHub GO receiver/gateway, and our MoJoPro smartphone camera app. These tools enabled seamless, high-quality video transmission over private 5G and cellular networks, underscoring our commitment to driving the next wave of innovation in live production workflows.”

“As part of the IBC Accelerator Programme, we explored private 5G as a connectivity solution to greatly enhance the audio of wireless video feeds at live events. Using our array microphone technology, we demonstrated how high-quality audio can be captured and delivered over IP networks to offer viewers a better sound experience,” said Chad Wiggins, Associate VP, Innovation Solutions and Platform at Shure. “This joint initiative unlocks a new era for sports and broadcast production.”

“We’re proud to be part of this pioneering initiative. The proof of concept showcases the transformative capabilities of Eutelsat’s OneWeb Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation in enabling resilient, high-bandwidth IP transmission of live video signals from a moving vehicle,” said Aymeric Genty, President of Eutelsat’s Video Business Unit. “It marks a significant step toward redefining the future of broadcast contribution workflows through satellite-enabled connectivity.”

“Orange Events is very engaged in delivering private 5G technologies and recognizes the impact such systems could have on capturing live content. To ensure backhaul connectivity from the ULM to the Internet, the plane was fitted with multiple modems to connect to the Orange public network from the air, which provide connectivity for control systems as well as offering the option of bonded cellular to transport video feeds off the aircraft,” said Bertrand Rojat, CTO at Orange Events.

Showcase at IBC2025

The IBC Accelerator project Conquering the Air(waves): Private 5G from Land to Sea to Sky will be showcased at IBC2025 at the following events and locations:

Panel discussion on September 14 at the new Future Tech Stage in Hall 14 at 10:30-11:30 featuring France Télévisions, RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana, Haivision, and Neutral Wireless

IBC Accelerator Zone Stand A21, Hall 14

About France Télévisions

France Télévisions is France’s leading audiovisual group, offering high quality, diverse and unifying programms for all audiences. The group’s contents can be found on the france.tv and franceinfo digital platforms, on five national channels (France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5 and franceinfo), 24 regional channels and 9 global TV/radio/web media in overseas territories. Okoo, Slash and Lumni complement this diversified offering with programs aimed at young audiences, school children and teachers. 3 out of 4 French people watch the group’s programs every week, making France Télévisions a real link builder.

Learn more at https://www.francetelevisions.fr/groupe



Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

[email protected]



