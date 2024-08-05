Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Freehold Royalties Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter Results

Freehold Royalties Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) intends to release third quarter results on November 13, 2025 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Friday, November 14, 2025.

For Research Analysts wanting to participate in the call, please register in advance:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa70358a207164cd2bca2fcd6b4aefeeb.

Once registered, you will receive a unique PIN to access the call by phone.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the link below and on Freehold’s website under “Events & Presentations” on Freehold’s website at www.freeholdroyalties.com. Please use the link below for all other investors and stakeholders to participate in the conference call in a listen only mode or to submit written questions:

Live Audio Webcast URL (listen only):
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yw96asca/


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Cannabix Technologies Announces First Sale of BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device to Maritime Market
Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine
3D at Depth is now Kraken Robotics