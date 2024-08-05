Freename Introduces .COM Domain Payments Powered by Blockchain-Mirroring Technology

Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freename, the world’s most innovative domain registrar bridging DNS and blockchain, today announced the launch of Web2 domain integration, a major move toward realizing the Unified Internet, a digital ecosystem where a domain serves as a universal access key across Web2 and Web3 utilities. From now on, users can register and transfer traditional domains like .com, .ai, and .xyz on Freename, uniting Web2 functions such as websites and email with Web3 utilities such as wallet resolution and crypto payments within a single platform.

This milestone positions Freename as the first registrar to unify Web2 and Web3, allowing any domain to serve simultaneously as a website, an email identity, and a wallet address. For the first time, a traditional .com domain can send and receive crypto payments, acting as a secure on-chain identity while still functioning seamlessly in browsers like Chrome and Safari. Instead of sharing a long and complex wallet string, a business can simply receive USDT at mybusiness.com. A freelancer, for example, can receive payment directly to name.ai, just as easily as receiving an email.

“With this launch, the Internet evolves from static to dynamic,” said Davide Vicini, CEO and Co-Founder of Freename. “In Web2, domains only point to servers. In Web3, they become multi-purpose: unlocking wallets, payments, smart contracts and on-chain operations. Today, that future becomes reality.”

Mattia Martone, COO and Co-Founder of Freename, added: “Your .com is now your wallet. We’re building the Unified Internet, where domains act as secure, multi-chain digital passports, empowering everyone to unify and control their digital identity.”

Freename’s proprietary on-chain DNS ensures seamless interoperability: Web3 domains resolve in standard browsers, while Web2 domains can be used for crypto payments across wallets and platforms. At the same time, users can create and monetize their own Top-Level Domains, earning royalties from every registration. This dual approach not only extends the utility of Web2 domains but also transforms how digital identity works in a decentralized era.

To celebrate the launch, Freename introduces limited-time promotions: up to 50% off Web3 registrations, free .com domains with qualifying purchases, and $10 credits per Web2 domain transfer usable toward Web3 domains and TLDs. These offers are available now at freename.com.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment: the number of Web3 wallets now exceeds that of registered domains, emphasizing the urgency of bridging the traditional and decentralized internet. By merging DNS and blockchain, Freename is positioning itself at the forefront of a $141 billion market opportunity, redefining the role of digital identity across the evolving Internet landscape.

