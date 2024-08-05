Fresche Solutions Launches Db2 Web Query Alternative, Bridging IBM i Data with Modern Microsoft BI and AI

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresche Solutions today announced the launch of the Fresche Db2 Analytics Accelerator, an innovative solution designed to help IBM i organizations modernize their business intelligence capabilities. The new accelerator provides a secure, high-performance bridge between mission-critical IBM i Db2 data and the advanced analytics capabilities of Microsoft Fabric and Power BI. This release offers the latest and greatest alternative for the thousands of customers affected by IBM’s decision to end the sale and support of its Db2 Web Query for IBM i product.

For decades, organizations have relied on the IBM i platform for its unmatched reliability and security in running core business operations. However, the discontinuation of Db2 Web Query has created a significant gap, leaving many without a supported tool for reporting, dashboards, and data analysis. The Fresche Db2 Analytics Connector directly addresses this challenge, enabling businesses to unlock the immense value within their long-lived transactional datasets without compromising the integrity of their core systems. It allows for seamless data filtering, transformation, and modeling, consolidating IBM i data with other sources like SQL Server into a single, governed analytics environment.

“Many companies have been running their most critical applications on IBM i for 20, 30, or even 40 years, accumulating vast stores of invaluable business data. The end of Db2 Web Query left them searching for a way to analyze this data without disrupting the platform they trust,” said Steve Cast, IBM Champion and Practice Director at Fresche. “With our deep heritage in the IBM i space, we understood the urgency and the unique requirements. Our Db2 Analytics Connector is more than just a replacement; it’s a modernization pathway that respects the security and stability of IBM i while opening the door to world-class analytics.”

The connector is engineered to provide maximum governance of sensitive data while also providing near real-time insights. By leveraging the power of Microsoft Fabric, organizations can build governed data pipelines that feed directly into Power BI for rich visualization and AI-assisted analysis. This enables complex reporting scenarios common in industries such as wholesale distribution, manufacturing, and logistics, including financial planning & analysis (FP&A), profitability reporting by product or region, and operational key performance indicators (KPIs).

“The true power of this solution lies in bringing two best-of-breed platforms together. You have the rock-solid transactional engine of IBM i and the scalable, intelligent analytics of Microsoft Fabric,” stated Steve Mika, Commercial Lead of Data and AI at Fresche. “This isn’t just about recreating old reports. It’s about integrating IBM i data into a modern data estate where you can apply predictive analytics and machine learning models. We have clients using this framework for everything from logistics optimization to predictive maintenance, turning historical data into a forward-looking competitive advantage.”

Developed through a rigorous proof-of-concept process, the Fresche Db2 Analytics Accelerator is built for performance and security. The architecture provides a robust, governed connection that enables business users and data analysts to work with IBM i data in a familiar Microsoft environment, dramatically accelerating time-to-insight. Fresche also plans to make the solution available through both the IBM and Microsoft Marketplace, simplifying procurement for customers.

“Our goal was to engineer a solution that feels like a natural extension of both the IBM i and Microsoft ecosystems,” commented Tobias Eld, General Manager of Fresche Analytics. “We focused on creating a secure, high-performance connector that delivers real-world results. Our proof-of-concept has already demonstrated the ability to create real-time logistics and manufacturing dashboards, proving that organizations don’t have to choose between the reliability of their legacy systems and the power of modern analytics. They can have both.”

Key Features of the Fresche Db2 Analytics Connector:

Secure Connectivity: Establishes a governed, high-performance link between IBM i Db2 and Microsoft Fabric.

Establishes a governed, high-performance link between IBM i Db2 and Microsoft Fabric. Cross-Platform Consolidation: Blends IBM i data with other sources (e.g., SQL Server, cloud applications) for a unified view of the business.

Blends IBM i data with other sources (e.g., SQL Server, cloud applications) for a unified view of the business. Modern Analytics: Leverages Power BI and Microsoft Fabric for advanced visualization, AI-powered insights, and machine learning.

Leverages Power BI and Microsoft Fabric for advanced visualization, AI-powered insights, and machine learning. Minimized Data Movement: Designed to respect the security and uptime posture of the IBM i by processing data efficiently.

Designed to respect the security and uptime posture of the IBM i by processing data efficiently. Solution Accelerators: Pre-built models and reports for common scenarios in finance, sales, logistics, and manufacturing.



Get Started

An early access program for the Fresche Db2 Analytics Accelerator is now open with limited availability. Organizations evaluating alternatives to Db2 Web Query can also refer to this blog post for further guidance. Fresche will also be hosting a live webinar on November 13th, 2025 to showcase its capabilities and answer any questions. Register here.





About Fresche Solutions

Fresche Solutions is an AI-powered IT modernization company that manages and maximizes the value of IBM i and Microsoft systems. With market-leading IP and proven solutions across Modernization, Cloud Managed Services, Application Managed Services (KTLO), and Data Analytics & AI, Fresche helps customers modernize securely, protect uptime, and realize more value from existing IT investments. Trusted by leaders at 2,200+ companies worldwide. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca7c2358-3814-40c2-bb86-3189e98608bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ffc9b01-22a8-49b8-8911-6c0c708a233e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93dce12d-ef07-45f9-a02a-0d36bda19c01



CBJ Newsmakers