Fresh Prep expands to Ontario, Beginning with Pop-Up at Toronto’s Union Station

Toronto, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresh Prep, Canada’s top-rated meal kit delivery service, celebrated its official entry into the Ontario market with a two-month pop-up at Toronto’s Union Station. From now until the end of October, the brand will connect with Torontonians in the heart of the city, introducing itself as the go-to choice for simplifying mealtime with meals that support wellness and deliver on flavour.

Founded in Vancouver in 2015 and a leader in Western Canada for nearly a decade, Fresh Prep has rapidly grown to serve British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and now Ontario, following its acquisition of Montreal’s Cook it in February 2024 and full brand integration in June. The Union Station activation marks not only a significant milestone in expanding Fresh Prep’s national footprint but also demonstrates its unique positioning in a competitive meal delivery market.

“Launching in Ontario with this activation at Union Station is our way of connecting directly with the communities we’re excited to serve,” said Dhruv Sood, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fresh Prep. “We know how overwhelming the fall season can be for families and professionals balancing work, school, and life. By delivering everything Canadians need in one flexible subscription, we make settling into the fall routine easier, freeing up time for what matters most.”

The Canadian meal kit market is witnessing a significant surge driven by consumers prioritizing health, sustainability, and convenience amid increasingly busy lifestyles and is expected to grow to 1.8 million users by 2030. Fresh Prep is uniquely positioned to meet these evolving demands by offering meal plans that prioritize fresh, local ingredients and cater to diverse dietary needs, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, healthy ingredients prepared with care.

Flexible Meal Solutions

Fresh Prep distinguishes itself with its flexible combination of chef-inspired ready-to-cook recipes, ready-to-eat meals, and grocery staples, all delivered in one subscription. Offering more than 35 meal options weekly and a compelling mix of global flavours, Fresh Prep meets the diverse tastes and dietary needs of busy consumers from breakfast to dinner.

The service promises:

Predictable prep times between 2 and 30 minutes

Pre-portioned, pre-cut, fresh ingredients

No tipping, no hidden fees, and flexible subscription plans that customers can easily pause or cancel anytime

Free delivery via a carbon-neutral fleet in reusable cooler bags

Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

What sets Fresh Prep apart is its focus on delivering sustainable meal kits, which customers have identified as a top priority. Fresh Prep’s patented Zero Waste Kits, an industry-first, are reusable meal kit containers designed to dramatically reduce single-use plastics. Combined with their circular systems for packaging and food waste, partnerships with food waste organizations, and delivery by a carbon-neutral fleet, the company raises the bar on environmental responsibility in meal delivery.

“We’re not just delivering meals — we’re delivering on a promise to do better for our customers and the planet,” said Sood. “Our circular packaging systems and partnerships ensure that we minimize waste while maximizing the quality and convenience of meals our customers love.”

Supporting Canadians During the Busiest Time of Year

The Union Station launch supports Fresh Prep’s national “Food that Fits” campaign, showing that whatever your routine looks like, there’s a fresh meal solution designed to fit right in, especially during the hectic back-to-school season. Rooted in Canadians’ values, the campaign highlights Fresh Prep’s commitment to supporting local suppliers, providing wholesome nutrition, and enhancing everyday life.

About Fresh Prep

Fresh Prep is a Canadian meal subscription service on a mission to make sustainable, high-quality meals more accessible to busy households. Each week, customers can choose from 35+ ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, plus over 150 grocery staples, from quick breakfasts to effortless dinners.

Founded in Vancouver in 2015, Fresh Prep delivers across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. Meals arrive in reusable cooler bags, and many recipes come in patented Zero Waste Kits designed to reduce single-use plastic. Fresh Prep is the first Canadian meal subscription service to become a Certified B Corporation, balancing purpose and profit.

For more information, please visit: www.freshprep.ca.

