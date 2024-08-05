FRESH PREP NAMED TO THE GLOBE AND MAIL’S ANNUAL RANKING OF CANADA’S TOP GROWING COMPANIES FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Vancouver, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresh Prep, Canada’s top-rated meal kit delivery service, is excited to announce it has been named to the 2025 Report on Business magazine’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the fifth year in a row.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fresh Prep earned spot No. 261 on the list of 400 companies with a three-year revenue growth of 118% (2021–2024) in the competitive Consumer category.

This year, Canada’s Top Growing Companies launched provincial rankings for Alberta and British Columbia. Fresh Prep ranked 59th in the Consumer category of the inaugural Canada’s Top Growing Companies – British Columbia edition.

Fresh Prep distinguishes itself with its flexible combination of chef-inspired ready-to-cook recipes, ready-to-eat meals, and grocery staples, all delivered in one subscription. Founded in Vancouver in 2015 and a leader in Western Canada for nearly a decade, Fresh Prep has rapidly grown to serve British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and now Ontario, following its acquisition of Montreal’s Cook it in February 2024 and full brand integration in June.

“Being named to Canada’s Top Growing Companies list for the fifth consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of Fresh Prep’s continued dedication to innovation and quality,” said Dhruv Sood, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fresh Prep. “Our recent entry into the Ontario market represents a significant milestone, demonstrating that the Fresh Prep vision resonates beyond our home base. It’s a proud moment that underlines our focus on delivering exceptional value while scaling thoughtfully across Canada.”

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies Ranking

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

“Our annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country’s entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “And we think it’s important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”

The celebration event will take place on November 13, preceded earlier in the day by the Growth Camp: Innovation Summit, where Sood will speak in the session titled “Money workshop: Funding, finance, and your fiscal roadmap.” This candid conversation brings together entrepreneurs and business finance experts to share insights, answer questions, and explore the financial challenges and opportunities most relevant to growing companies today.

About The Globe and Mail:

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Fresh Prep

Fresh Prep is a Canadian meal subscription service on a mission to make sustainable, high-quality meals more accessible to busy households. Each week, customers can choose from 35+ ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, plus over 150 grocery staples, from quick breakfasts to effortless dinners. Founded in Vancouver in 2015, Fresh Prep delivers across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. Meals arrive in reusable cooler bags, and many recipes come in patented Zero Waste Kits designed to reduce single-use plastic. Fresh Prep is the first Canadian meal subscription service to become a Certified B Corporation, balancing purpose and profit.

