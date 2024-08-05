FreshBooks and Affirm Partner to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later Options to Small Business Owners

Toronto, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Demand for pay-over-time options is growing across North America, with nearly half of U.S. consumers now preferring it over credit cards, according to Affirm research . Responding to this shift, FreshBooks , a leading financial operating software built for service-based small businesses, today announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.

Starting today, FreshBooks Payments customers in the U.S. and Canada can offer Affirm’s flexible, transparent pay-over-time options when invoicing eligible clients. By paying with Affirm, approved clients can split eligible purchases into budget-friendly biweekly or monthly plans, for as low as 0% APR. As always, Affirm does not charge any late or hidden fees, ever.

“Small business owners need tools that match how clients want to pay, which is why we’re thrilled to offer Affirm directly within FreshBooks Payments invoices,” said Andrew Gunner, Head of Product at FreshBooks. “By giving their clients a smarter, more flexible way to pay for services, FreshBooks customers can win more jobs, drive customer loyalty, and fuel long-term growth—setting them up for success in today’s competitive business environment.”

Offering Affirm at checkout can help businesses drive overall sales, increase average order values, and reach new customers. FreshBooks customers can learn more here about offering Affirm to their clients.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a purpose-built financial management system that helps service-based small businesses simplify every aspect of running their business — from invoicing and expenses to payroll and payments — bringing together the tools owners need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. Headquartered in Canada, FreshBooks supports business owners around the world. Follow FreshBooks on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X .

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X .

Rates from 0-36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders . CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses .

In Canada, payment options are through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd and rates will be 0–31.99% APR (where available and subject to provincial regulatory limitations).



CBJ Newsmakers