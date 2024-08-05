FreshBooks and Kick Bring Self-Driving Bookkeeping to U.S. Small Businesses

TORONTO & PALO ALTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreshBooks , a platform designed to simplify the financial complexity of running a service based small business, today announced a strategic partnership with Kick . Kick is a bookkeeping platform backed by OpenAI, Google Ventures, and General Catalyst, designed for business owners and their accountants. Through this partnership, U.S.-based business owners using FreshBooks can now access Kick’s automated bookkeeping capabilities, helping them stay organized, compliant, and confident as tax pressures intensify nationwide.

U.S. small businesses are facing increasingly complex tax and compliance requirements, often while managing day-to-day operations with limited time and resources. Keeping books accurate and up to date can be time-consuming, pulling focus away from serving customers and growing the business.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Data Book , business income tax collections have risen over the past five years, totalling $565 billion compared to $263 billion in 2018, reinforcing the need for small business owners to keep financial records organized and tax-ready. By connecting business owners with Kick’s self-driving bookkeeping, financial data stays up-to-date and tax-ready without manual work.

“Small business owners don’t start companies to manage spreadsheets,” said Faye Pang, Chief Growth Officer at FreshBooks. “This partnership gives our customers a simple path to automated bookkeeping through Kick, so they can spend less time on their books and more time running and growing their business.”

Kick automatically categorizes and reconciles transactions, receipts, and other documents. By connecting business owners with Kick’s bookkeeping platform, financial data stays current and tax-ready, with a human bookkeeper review.

“Kick’s approach pairs recent advancements with accounting domain experts to automate the previously manual work of bookkeeping,” said Conrad Wadowski, CEO at Kick. “By partnering with FreshBooks, we can help thousands of businesses get their books handled so they can focus on their business or life.”

This new partnership supports FreshBooks’ mission to make running a small business easy, simplifying invoicing, accounting, payments, payroll, and now bookkeeping.

For more details, visit https://www.freshbooks.com/bookkeeping/kick .

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a leader in small business management software that is purpose-built to help small business owners simplify the financial complexity of running their business—from invoicing and expenses to payroll and payments—bringing together the tools they need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. Headquartered in Canada, FreshBooks supports small business owners around the world.

About Kick

Kick is a bookkeeping platform made for small to medium-sized businesses and Accountants, backed by OpenAI, Google Ventures and General Catalyst. Kick automates transaction categorization, reconciliation and tax preparation workflows, while providing real-time financial insights. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Kick serves thousands of businesses across the United States.



