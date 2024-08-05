From Classrooms to Careers: Skills Community Celebrates National Skilled Trade and Technology Week at Centennial College, in Toronto

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to celebrate the 21st National Skilled Trade and Technology Week (NSTTW), aimed at raising awareness to students and educators about the incredible skilled career opportunities available across Canada.

SCC hosted an interactive event to highlight NSTTW on November 6, at Centennial College, in Toronto. Special guests included: Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada, Peter Boutros, Professor with the School of Transportation at Centennial College, Seán Kinsella, Director, the Eighth Fire, Ethan Almeida, WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 Competitor in Autobody Repair and Sherry Holmes, Contractor, TV Host and DIY Enthusiast. Skills/Compétences Canada was also happy to announce that the Skills Canada National Competition 2026 will be hosted in Toronto, Ontario, on May 28 and 29, at the Enercare Centre.

Following the official program, hundreds of students from local schools participated in several Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities hosted by educators and industry experts, and labs throughout the College. Throughout the day, students learned about the interesting and important educational pathways and career opportunities in several different trade and technology sectors. Also highlighted at the event was the importance of Communication, one of the nine plus one Skills for Success identified as fundamental to working in these industries. For more information on the Skills for Sucess visit the Skills for Success Website.

“As Canada builds for the future, we’re investing in the young Canadians who will drive progress,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. “Skilled trades offer meaningful careers that strengthen communities and shape the Canada of tomorrow.”

“National Skilled Trade and Technology Week is a significant initiative for Skills/Compétences Canada, as it highlights the vast career opportunities available to youth in the skilled trades and technologies,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada. “With the increasing demand for skilled professionals nationwide, events such as this play a vital role in raising awareness and encouraging young Canadians to consider these prosperous and essential career paths.”

During the week, SCC’s provincial/territorial Member Organizations across the country are hosting a series of events and activities to promote skilled trades and technologies in Canada. For more information, visit the NSTTW webpage on SCC’s website.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest estimate, about 700,000 skilled trade workers are expected to retire between 2019 and 2028, creating an ever-growing need to recruit and train thousands more.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit www.skillscompetencescanada.com.

