From Parliament Hill to Capitol Hill to the Brussels Bubble — Who’s the Cutest Pet?

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three national and regional animal health associations are joining forces to announce the first annual Global Cutest Pets Showdown, bringing together pets and animal lovers from around the world in a contest to celebrate the bond between people and their animals.

The international showdown features the winners of three popular contests – Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill (Canada), Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill (United States), and Best Buddies in the Brussels Bubble (Europe) – in one global competition to determine, once and for all: Who’s the Cutest?

Organized by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), the Animal Health Institute (AHI), and AnimalhealthEurope, the friendly rivalry aims to spotlight the shared passion for animal health, welfare, and companionship across continents.

“The Global Cutest Pets Showdown showcases how pets can transcend politics and borders, strengthening relationships and understanding across political aisles and ideological differences,” said Catherine Filejski, President of the Canadian Animal Health Institute. “On Parliament Hill, we’ve seen firsthand how our four-legged friends can bridge partisan divides and remind us that caring for animals is a shared priority, one that connects policymakers, industry, and the public alike. But Canadian pets are definitely the cutest, so elbows up Canada!”

Martha Scott Poindexter, President and CEO of the Animal Health Institute, added: “It’s hard to find agreement on anything in Washington these days, but the important role pets play in our lives brings everyone together. The Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill contest helps focus attention on the important role of keeping pets healthy, and we’re excited to take that message global in a friendly competition with our partners in Canada and Europe.”

From Brussels, Roxane Feller, Director General of AnimalhealthEurope, shared: “This global collaboration reflects our shared commitment to healthy animals and a healthy society. Whether in Europe, North America, or beyond, our pets remind us why the work we do in animal health truly matters.”

Participants and the public are encouraged to cast their votes for their favourite finalist through the contest website. The winning pet will be announced on December 9th, the International Day of Veterinary Medicine, earning the ultimate bragging rights as the World’s Cutest Pet of 2025, and, more importantly, the hearts of animal lovers everywhere.

To vote and learn more about the contest, visit:

https://ahi.org/2025-global-cutest-pets-public-voting/

About the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI)

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the veterinary medicines and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada.

About the Animal Health Institute (AHI)

The Animal Health Institute (AHI) represents companies in the U.S. that make products to keep animals healthy, including drugs, vaccines, feed additives and diagnostics. Our members develop and make products that help pets live longer, healthier lives and contribute to safe food by keeping food animals healthy.

About AnimalhealthEurope

AnimalhealthEurope represents manufacturers of animal medicines, vaccines, and other health products across Europe, promoting a sustainable and responsible approach to animal health and welfare. Membership includes 14 of Europe’s leading manufacturers of animal medicines and 16 national associations in 20 countries.

