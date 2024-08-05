Front Row Insurance Brokers supports Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival with $25,000 matching gift

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Front Row Insurance Brokers, a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for the film and entertainment industry, is proud to announce its role as the official matching donor for the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival’s 50 for 50 campaign. In celebration of the festival’s golden anniversary, Front Row is contributing $25,000 to help the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity reach its goal of raising $50,000 in support of their Artist Fund. Funds raised will directly support emerging artists and storytellers through scholarships and arts programming at the Centre, significantly reducing the financial barriers these artists face. The Artists Fund supports hundreds of artists each year.

The 2025 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival will showcase a compelling lineup of films exploring themes of environmentalism, conservation, and Indigenous storytelling. This donation reflects the shared values of Front Row Insurance Brokers and its parent company, Westland Insurance, whose Community Giving pillars focus on Climate Change and Diversity & Inclusion.

“Supporting the Banff Centre and this landmark festival is about more than giving back: it’s about championing creativity, environmental storytelling, and Indigenous voices,” said Damian Schleifer, President, Front Row Insurance Brokers. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Mountain Film and Book festival, a milestone that celebrates decades of inspiring films and stories. At Front Row, we’re proud to stand with the Centre in honoring this legacy and the artists who bring these important perspectives to life.”

“I am very excited to be leading Banff Centre’s 50 for 50 campaign, raising $50,000 for 50 years of mountain culture. Celebrating Banff’s Mountain Film and Book Festival’s 50th anniversary is very special as it showcases the long history of this festival at Banff Centre (which is 92 years old!). I was thrilled to learn that Front Row Insurance would be matching all donations for our campaign, doubling the impact for artists across artist disciplines and supporting them through their professional careers as artists. We are eager to officially launch the campaign on November 1st, and see all the ways that people can come together to support and celebrate the arts during the festival!”, said Julia Dring, Senior Development Officer, Major Gifts at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival runs from November 1 to 9 at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, with the online festival continuing until November 23. To make a gift online, follow this link and to learn more about the Festival, visit the Centre’s website here.

x—————————————x

About Front Row Insurance Brokers

Front Row Insurance Brokers is a leader in providing customized insurance for the entertainment, media, and arts industries. With offices across North America and decades of experience, Front Row delivers specialized coverage that fits the unique risks of its clients.

About Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival

Created 50 years ago, Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival has become the premier event of its kind in the world. The nine-day Festival hosted by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Canada, showcases the world’s best films, books and photographs on mountain subjects – climbing, culture, environment and natural history, exploration and adventure, wildlife, and sport – and attracts the biggest names in mountaineering, adventure filmmaking, and explorers as presenters and speakers. An international jury will also award over $40,000 in prizes for films and books submitted to this year’s Festival competitions. banffmountainfestival.ca

About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Founded in 1933, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a post-secondary institution built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and leadership development. What started as a single course in drama has grown to become the global organization leading in arts, culture, and creative decision-making across dozens of disciplines. From our home on Treaty 7 territory in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity aims to move everyone who attends our campus – artists, leaders, thinkers, and audiences – to unleash their creative potential and realize their unique contribution to build an innovative, inspiring future through education, performances, convenings, and public outreach. banffcentre.ca



CBJ Newsmakers