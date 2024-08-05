FrontFundr Expands Access to Canadian Investors in Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, expanded its registration as an Exempt Market Dealer in Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island, responding to strong local demand from investors eager to support homegrown companies. The expansion follows record-breaking campaigns like Gander Social and Edison Motors, underscoring the growing “Invest Canadian” movement.

Canadian Innovation Drives Investor Interest

Gander Social, an Ontario-based platform named after the town of Gander in Newfoundland & Labrador, raised over $1 million in just two weeks from 1,300+ investors. The campaign marked one of FrontFundr’s biggest launch weeks ever and showcased Atlantic Canadians’ strong appetite for privacy-first, locally owned digital platforms.

Edison Motors, a BC-based hybrid-electric truck manufacturer, has raised $6.9 million through FrontFundr, drawing investors passionate about Canadian manufacturing, clean technology, and domestic job creation. Together, these campaigns demonstrate a rising trend of Canadians backing innovation built at home.

“These campaigns didn’t just raise capital — they demonstrated the passion Canadians have for supporting companies built here at home and now they can invest from the very beginning,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO of FrontFundr. “Our expansion into Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island ensures investors in these provinces can fully participate, and founders can raise capital from their own communities.”

Expanding Access While Looking North

With these new registrations, FrontFundr is now accessible in all jurisdictions except Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The company is actively evaluating registration in these northern regions and encourages interested investors to email [email protected] to express their interest.

FrontFundr’s expansion enables local founders to raise capital from the people who know their businesses best — their own communities — while growing the platform’s national investor network. In FY2025, FrontFundr processed more than $81 million in investments across 5,700+ transactions, with nearly 20,000 active investors. The platform has already started FY2026 with strong momentum, including a record $255K in revenue in October.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets platform, empowering retail and accredited investors to access investment opportunities in early-stage and growth-stage private companies. The platform has grown to over 58,000 users, processed $314 million in investments, and facilitated more than 32,000 individual investments. FrontFundr uniquely connects investors with high-growth companies that were once only available to institutions, helping founders raise capital while creating meaningful opportunities for Canadians nationwide. FrontFundr is a registered exempt market dealer in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON, QC, NB, NS, NL, PE & YT. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com.

Media Contact:

Trieste Reading

VP of Growth, FrontFundr

[email protected]



