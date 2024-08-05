Frontline Canadians: Why Pilots are Flying into the Congo’s Conflict Zones

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Dominic Villeneuve, a Canadian pilot with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), landed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with five anti-aircraft guns pointed at his plane, he felt a surge of nerves. Yet, in that tense moment, the 30-year-old from Kamloops, BC, remained calm, trusting in years of training and God’s protection. Villeneuve was carrying out a humanitarian mission in the DRC, one of the world’s most dangerous and complex regions, where MAF’s planes serve as the only lifeline for communities cut off by conflict. This International Day of Peace, September 21, MAF pilots are demonstrating that peace can be actively built, one flight at a time, continuing Canada’s legacy of humanitarian work in the world’s most remote and challenging areas.

While headlines are dominated by global conflicts and humanitarian aid is being cut, pilots such as Villeneuve are choosing to fly directly into the eye of the storm, into some of the world’s most dangerous areas.

The DRC is one of the five poorest countries in the world. Decades of conflict have left millions of people displaced and cut off from basic services. In this chaos, MAF pilots are often the only ones able to reach isolated villages, delivering life-saving supplies, medical professionals, and pastors. Furthermore, MAF pilots are also helping foster peace. By flying peace negotiators and reconciliation workers into otherwise unreachable communities caught in tribal conflict, MAF flights have allowed opposing groups to meet in neutral spaces, broker peace agreements, and reduce violence.

Yet the work is not without its risks. Several months ago, after returning from a flight, he noticed a bullet hole in one of his aircraft’s wings. Yet, he doesn’t speak about these close calls with fear, but with unwavering faith. Even with extensive safety protocols in place, he says the thought of not flying is out of the question. “Yes, this work is stressful,” Villeneuve explained, “but my faith gives me the peace that surpasses all understanding. I have peace because this is what God has for me; this is my calling.”

The calculated risks that MAF pilots take underscore the critical importance of their mission. Tim Bax, VP of International Staff & People Care for MAF Canada, explains that while safety is their top priority, the mission of bringing help, hope, and healing to isolated people is paramount.

“This has been an extraordinary year for our mission staff and their families. We have had four of our staff and their families evacuated from several countries due to civil unrest, which is highly unusual, and underscores the current state of the world,” said Bax. “We take every precaution possible to mitigate risk, but are committed to supporting these communities.”

Media Opportunities

Interviews with Tim Bax, VP of International Staff & People Care, MAF Canada, and Dominic Villeneuve are available upon request. To arrange a time, please contact Matthew Schroeder, Head of Communications, at [email protected]

About Mission Aviation Fellowship:

Mission Aviation Fellowship is a Christian ministry that operates over 120 aircraft in 29 countries worldwide. MAF transports patients, relief workers, community supplies, and medical aid to the world’s most remote regions and places of deepest human need. Operating for over 80 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship has developed into a worldwide team of specialists; over 450 staff families, including roughly 50 Canadians and their families, serve in both technical and support roles. Our mission is to serve together to bring help, hope, and healing through aviation; our vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ. To learn more, visit maf.ca.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers