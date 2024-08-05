FrontlineIQ Emerges from Stealth with $3.3M in Funding to Lead a New Era of AI Coaching for In-Person Sales

Montreal, Canada, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FrontlineIQ, an AI sales coaching platform, today announced its public launch alongside an oversubscribed $3.3 million seed round. AQC Capital led the round, which also included participation from strategic investors across retail, automotive, and financial services.

In less than a year, FrontlineIQ has proven that its AI sales coaching delivers rapid ROI for leading brands including Ashley HomeStore, Sleep Country, Dufresne Furniture & Appliances, Hyundai, and Porsche. In 2024, Ashley piloted FrontlineIQ and, after strong adoption and engagement, expanded the rollout nationally—driving double-digit sales growth and higher employee retention. Building on that success, additional brands have signed on for 2025 rollouts, and demand has grown to the point that FrontlineIQ now maintains a customer waitlist extending into 2026.

FrontlineIQ is led by CEO Ben Rodier, a repeat entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience building sales technology and software companies. As the previous Co-Founder of Salesfloor, Rodier helped redefine omnichannel selling and enabled global brands to empower their sales teams. He spent his career at the intersection of sales enablement and enterprise technology, and has assembled an experienced team of experts with track records of taking companies from zero to exit. Together, they’re transforming frontline sales with AI.

“AI has already revolutionized digital sales, but millions of people selling in-person or on showroom floors have been left behind,” said Rodier. “We’re building the first AI coach for in-person sales teams—designed to scale coaching across millions of sellers and give every manager the support they need to succeed. This funding allows us to accelerate delivery and bring our solution to more industries where human-to-human sales still matter most.”

A New Category: AI Coaching for the Frontline

While most AI sales tools were built for office-based Business-to-Business (B2B) environments reliant on call transcripts or email, FrontlineIQ was purpose-built for Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and field sales teams. The platform’s proprietary AI Sales Coach, “Theo” unifies a mobile app for sellers and intuitive performance dashboards for managers, into a comprehensive operating system for sales coaching. Theo delivers personalized goal recommendations and instant feedback to sales teams, while providing managers with real-time AI insights that drive measurable revenue growth.

This approach directly tackles what Rodier calls the “coaching crisis”—too many salespeople per manager, inconsistent coaching practices, and an overreliance on outdated training methods leaving employees underdeveloped, resulting in underperformance that drives avoidable employee turnover and lost sales.

FrontlineIQ makes every sales manager a super-coach. This approach ensures every seller on the team – not just the top performers – receive consistent, data-driven feedback tied directly to earnings and performance outcomes.

Proven Results with Global Brands

FrontlineIQ partners with leading enterprise customers with some of the largest sales teams in the world. After launching to hundreds of sales consultants and managers, the company’s early customers achieved up to 86% weekly active usage and 11% increase in sales per customer. On average, sales consultants that hit their goals in FrontlineIQ, improved performance metrics by 250% vs their peer-control group.

“FrontineIQ is now part of our coaching DNA,” said Kevin Hook, President of The Dufresne Group’s Ashley Stores. “With FrontlineIQ’s real-time insights and coaching tools, our leaders can change the story while it’s still being written. We’re not just hitting performance goals—we’re building on a strong culture of coaching that keeps our teams engaged and consistently improving.”

Further, the platform helps leaders refine an organization’s sales culture by empowering sales associates to actively participate in their professional development journey. Associates can instantly see their goals and understand the specific behaviors that will drive desired results and increase their earning power.

Fueling Growth with New Capital

With $3.3 million in seed funding, FrontlineIQ will accelerate its engineering velocity, ship key features designed from customer feedback that further strengthens product-market fit, and build out sales and marketing capacity to scale adoption across North America. The company is hiring across sales, marketing, engineering, and customer success roles in both Canada and the U.S., with an eye on rapid but disciplined expansion.

###

About FrontlineIQ Inc.

FrontlineIQ is redefining modern sales by tackling one of its toughest challenges: how to consistently coach, motivate, and elevate performance for in-person teams distributed across multiple locations. Powered by real-time, personalized, and actionable insights, FrontlineIQ enables leaders to drive measurable results while giving sales teams the AI tools to perform at their best. With early traction among enterprise customers in retail and automotive, and a founding team with deep expertise in sales technology, FrontlineIQ is building the last sales enablement platform sales teams will ever need.

FrontlineIQ is the fourth company launched from UP.Labs’ Retail & Supply Chain Management Venture Lab, created in partnership with The Dufresne Group. The lab works alongside UP.Labs’ other Mobility and Logistics venture labs, built in collaboration with leading corporate innovation teams from companies such as Alaska Airlines, Porsche, and Wabash.



CBJ Newsmakers