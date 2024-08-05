Full Circle Lithium Corp. Announces Options and Early Warning Disclosure

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Full Circle Lithium Corp. (“FCL” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FCLI; OTCQB: FCLIF), a U.S.-based specialty chemical manufacturer of an innovative and proprietary fire-extinguishing agent specially formulated for lithium-ion battery fires, called FCL-X™, announces that, its board of directors has granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 stock options (the “Options”) of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) at $0.30 per Share and expires two years from the date of the grant.

Early Warning Disclosure

Following the grant of the Options and the closing of the Company’s non-brokered private placement on September 5, 2025, Paul Fornazzari, Chairman and director of the Company, owns or exercise control or direction over 9,184,00 Shares, 1,015,00 warrants and 3,185,000 stock options, representing approximately 9.28% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.97% on a partially diluted basis.

On August 22, 2025, as reported on SEDI and in an early warning report filed on SEDAR, Mr. Fornazzari, acquired 1,947,000 Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at a price of $0.20 per Share (the “Purchase”). Prior to the Purchase, Mr. Fornazzari owned or exercised control or direction over 7,237,000 Shares, 1,015,00 warrants and 2,435,000 stock options of the Company. Following the Purchase, Mr. Fornazzari owned or exercised control or direction over approximately 12.01% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and owned or exercised control or direction over approximately 15.92% on a partially diluted basis.

The Purchase was undertaken by Mr. Fornazzari for investment purposes. Mr. Fornazzari has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. is a U.S.-based specialty chemical manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company’s strategic plan, expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL’s public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.



