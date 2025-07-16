G2 Summer 2025 Reports Recognize VanillaSoft in Several Enterprise Categories

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized in a number of enterprise categories in several G2 Summer 2025 reports.

G2 Reports rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

VanillaSoft was recognized in several categories within Sales Engagement and Lead Scoring for Summer 2025, including:

High Performer, Enterprise

Easiest to Use, Enterprise

Highest User Adoption, Enterprise

Easiest to Do Business With, Enterprise

Customers continue to give VanillaSoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and provide high praise in their G2 reviews:

Best app I’ve used! VanillaSoft helps me to build, manage, and maintain my pipeline.

VanillaSoft is so user friendly anyone can use it! It is easy to navigate around and shows you everything. I like the fact that it’s very user friendly and very self explanatory.

Using VanillaSoft has been a great experience. I have used this for five years and I love the effortlessness of the platform. Everything is straightforward. I would highly recommend.

“Over the past number of months, VanillaSoft has grown our customer base within the enterprise community, and we have seen an incredibly positive response,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “This recognition from G2, and the reviews we are seeing from our customers across the board, are high praise and recognize the work we have been doing to ensure that our platform meets the complex needs of our enterprise customer base.”

To read more VanillaSoft reviews, or to leave a review of your own, visit VanillaSoft’s page on G2.com .

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .



