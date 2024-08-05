Galantas Gold Reports AGM Results

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQB: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of its Annual and Special Meeting held on August 5, 2025.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees for the ensuing year: Mario Stifano, James B. Clancy, Róisín Magee, David Cather, and Brent Omland.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) ratifying and confirming the “rolling” stock option plan of the Company as more particularly set out in its Management Information Circular; and in accordance with the announcement regarding the shares for debt transactions made on June 9, 2025; (iii) ratifying and approving the debt transaction with Ocean Partners UK Ltd (“Ocean Partners”), disposition of non-cash assets for debt (the “Proposed Transaction”), whereby Ocean Partners will exchange approximately US$14 million (GBP £10.3 million) in existing loans for an 80% interest in Flintridge Resources Limited and an 80% interest in Omagh Minerals Ltd, subsidiaries of Galantas which together own the Omagh Project, resulting in a disposition of over 50% of the Company’s business assets as further described in Schedule “B” of the Management Information Circular; and (iv) ratifying and approving the shares for debt conversion involving a Control Person, debt transaction with Melquart Limited (“Melquart”), whereby Melquart will convert US$875,000 (GBP £646,171) of its debt held as a convertible note plus accrued interest of US$182,803 (GBP £134,997) into 17,630,050 common shares of no par value in Galantas at a deemed price of US$0.06 (GBP £0.044) per share, as further described in Schedule “C” of the Management Information Circular.

The Proposed Transaction with Ocean Partners remains subject to conditions precedent, including Ocean Partners board approval and completion of due diligence by Ocean Partners, the completion of definitive documentation and the receipt of all required approvals and consents, as well as formal filings with and approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Proposed Transaction with Melquart also remains subject to conditions precedent, including signing of the debt settlement agreement, balance of the filing fees, as well as formal filings with and approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

A total of 38,976,047 Galantas common shares were voted, representing 33.96% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “UK MAR”) which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company’s obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company’s strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland, and exploring the Gairloch Project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS deposit in Scotland.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation

Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.galantas.com

Telephone: +44(0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)

Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters

Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)

David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Grant Barker (Sales & Broking)

Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470



CBJ Newsmakers