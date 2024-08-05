Gate Gourmet Airline Catering Workers on Strike at Ottawa Airport

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airline catering workers at Gate Gourmet in Ottawa began strike action at 12:01 am today after last minute negotiations with the company failed.

The workers are members of Teamsters Local Union 647. In a last-ditch effort to avert a strike, the union offered to settle for a deal that would have left no worker below $20 per hour. Gate Gourmet refused that proposal.

Currently, most Ottawa Gate Gourmet workers are paid between $17.74 and $19.77 per hour, well below Ottawa’s living wage. They earn roughly $5 per hour less than their colleagues at the same company, doing the same work, in Calgary. The union initially attempted to fully close that gap.

Striking workers cook, package, and deliver in-flight meals, beverages, and supplies for departing flights at Ottawa Airport.

Many flights out of Ottawa Airport are expected to operate without in-flight food or beverage service during peak holiday travel. Gate Gourmet is attempting to operate with scabs, which can result in delays and knock-on cancellations (if delays cause flight crews to exceed duty hours). Scabs also raise food safety, hygiene, and security concerns.

Gate Gourmet is the largest airline catering company operating out of Ottawa. Airlines affected by the strike include Air Canada, West Jet, Sunwing, Air France and Canada North. Private jet service, including government VIP flights, are also impacted.

“The workers preparing in-flight meals for the Prime Minister, the Ottawa Senators, and the flying public are on strike because they can’t afford to feed their own families. Our members want to work and take pride in what they do, but refuse to be exploited. If flights are disrupted or passengers go without food, that’s the direct result of Gate Gourmet choosing poverty wages over a fair deal,” said Martin Cerqua, President, Teamsters Local Union 647.

Who: Gate Gourmet workers

Where: Gate Gourmet, 139 Thad Johnson Private, Ottawa, ON

When: Picket lines to be at their largest at 10am on Sunday

Teamsters Local Union 647 represents approximately 3,000 food industry workers across Ontario. Teamsters Canada represents 135,000 members.

