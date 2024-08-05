GCT Appoints Katey Grist as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCT Global Container Terminals (“GCT”) today announced the appointment of Katey Grist as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective January 6, 2026. Katey will join GCT’s Executive Leadership Team.

Katey joins GCT from Methanex Corporation, where she served as Director, Sustainability & Associate General Counsel, advising on commercial agreements, transactions, and corporate governance. Earlier in her career, she practiced law at Fasken and later held legal roles at Nyrstar. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria and a law degree from the University of British Columbia.

“Katey brings strong legal and governance experience across complex organizations,” said Eric Waltz, President and CEO of GCT. “Her background will support GCT’s executive team and Board as we advance our operational and strategic priorities.”

GCT also announced that Todd Croll, the company’s current General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will retire on February 27, 2026, following an outstanding tenure with the organization. During the onboarding process, Todd will work closely with Katey and continue to act as advisor to the Board and Executive team to support a smooth transition.

“We are deeply grateful for Todd’s many years of service and the lasting impact of his leadership at GCT,” added Waltz. “We thank him for his continued support during this transition and wish him every success in retirement.”

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada’s Pacific Gateway. As one of the port’s largest employers and the operator of Canada’s largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring.

Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals—GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle over 3 million TEUs annually. Through a commitment to safety, performance, innovation, and ESG leadership, GCT delivers consistent value to customers, supply chain partners, the workforce, and communities.

