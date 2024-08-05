GCT Deltaport Transitions to 100% Renewable Fuels for Diesel Equipment in Collaboration with Tsawwassen First Nation and Parkland Corporation

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Container Terminals (GCT) is proud to announce that GCT Deltaport — Canada’s flagship container terminal—has now fully transitioned to 100% renewable fuel for diesel equipment, marking a major step forward in the company’s decarbonization journey.

This achievement was made possible through a strong partnership with Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) and long-time fuel supplier Parkland Corporation, and it reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic reconciliation.

The move aligns with GCT’s climate strategy to reduce absolute emissions by 45% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. Renewable fuels allow GCT to cut emissions immediately without premature equipment replacement—paving the way for future hybrid and zero-emission technology adoption.

A Partnership Rooted in Respect and Shared Stewardship

The transition to renewable fuels at GCT Deltaport is more than an environmental achievement—it reflects a long-standing, values-driven partnership between GCT and Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN), whose lands the terminal operates on. This collaboration is grounded in a shared commitment to sustainability, economic opportunity, and respect for the environment and community.

TFN continues to demonstrate leadership in balancing economic development with cultural and environmental stewardship, creating pathways for long-term prosperity for Tsawwassen Members while protecting the land and water for future generations. This venture will generate shared revenue that TFN can reinvest directly into its people, helping to build a brighter future for all Members.

“Today, we recognize an important step forward. GCT’s transition to 100% renewable fuels for diesel equipment shows that meaningful collaboration is possible, said Chief Laura Cassidy. As a modern urban Treaty Nation, Tsawwassen stands in a unique position to both prosper economically while reinvesting in the stewardship of our lands and waters. We hope decisions like these will create opportunities for our people and help nature heal from the industrial impacts of colonization, just as the decisions of the past have helped the sockeye return to our waters this year. We look forward to continuing this work with GCT and others in the spirit of reconciliation and shared responsibility.”

Over the years, GCT and TFN have worked together on initiatives that reflect these shared principles, including:

The Salish Sea Spirit House Post, created by Tsawwassen artist and carver Karl Morgan and installed at Deltaport as a symbol of enduring connection to the land and commitment to protecting our vibrant ecosystem and building stronger relationships within our community.

The Future of Nations Scholarship Program, launched in 2022 to support post-secondary Indigenous students, recognizes leadership, academic excellence, and community service.

Shared support of important milestones and events like TFN National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations, Treaty Day, Youth Programs and the GCT Deltaport 25 th Anniversary

Anniversary Ongoing vendor relationships with TFN Member-Owned businesses and GCT

This partnership also advances GCT’s commitment to work on Call to Action #92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by supporting economic reconciliation and ensuring that Indigenous communities are full partners in Canada’s sustainable future.

“Transitioning to renewable fuels is about more than lowering emissions—it’s about building a cleaner, more resilient future,” said Eric Waltz, President & CEO of GCT. “This milestone was achieved through close collaboration with the Tsawwassen First Nation and Parkland Corporation. It shows how environmental responsibility and meaningful Indigenous partnerships can go hand-in-hand.”

Building a Cleaner Gateway

The transition at GCT Deltaport follows the successful 2024 rollout of renewable fuels at GCT Vanterm, completed in partnership with Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s SPAL Corporation and Parkland Corporation. GCT Terminals are now 100% operating on renewable fuel for diesel equipment.

Renewable diesel delivers an industry-expected emissions reduction of 60–80%. In its first two quarters of use, GCT Deltaport achieved a 65% reduction in emissions, demonstrating the immediate and measurable environmental impact of this transition.

These actions are part of GCT’s broader commitment to sustainability across all terminals and reinforce the company’s actions in responsible terminal operations and reconciliation.

To learn more about GCT’s sustainability and Indigenous partnerships, visit:

https://globalterminals.com/globalcommitment/indigenous-relations/

About Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada’s Pacific Gateway. As one of the port’s largest employers and the operator of Canada’s largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring. Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals—GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle more than 3 million TEUs annually, while leading progress in sustainability, innovation, and collaborative partnerships across the supply chain.

Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow @globalterminals for more updates.

