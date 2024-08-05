GCT Vanterm Celebrates 50 Years of People and Community with an Open House at the Port of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCT Global Container Terminals is proud to mark a major milestone: 50 years of operations at GCT Vanterm, one of the Port of Vancouver’s original container terminals. To celebrate the historic moment, GCT is opening its gates to the public for a special Community Open House on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Held in conjunction with Port Day presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and IMO World Maritime Day celebrations, this free, family-friendly event offers a rare opportunity to step onto and explore a working container terminal and learn more about the people, partnership and place that have shaped its legacy.

A Community Celebration — 50 Years in the Making

Located in East Vancouver on the shores of Burrard Inlet, GCT Vanterm operates on the traditional territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. GCT is honoured to recognize the deep and enduring stewardship these Nations have with the land and waters where we operate.

For over 50 years, the terminal has played a pivotal role in shaping Canada’s Pacific Gateway, serving as a cornerstone of global trade and economic growth. While GCT Vanterm marks a half-century of service, GCT’s roots are even deeper – with a legacy interwoven with British Columbia’s waterfront for over 100 years. As a uniquely Canadian-owned and locally headquartered company, GCT is proud of its long-standing connection to the East Vancouver community, to British Columbia and to Canadians. Its leadership in sustainable, innovative terminal operations continue to drive progress, competitiveness, and prosperity.

“This is more than a milestone—it’s a celebration of the people and partnerships that have made GCT Vanterm what it is today,” said Eric Waltz, President of GCT. “We’re thrilled to welcome neighbours, families, and partners for a behind-the-scenes look at terminal life and to understand our history and see firsthand how GCT is shaping the future of the Port of Vancouver.”

“Congratulations to GCT Vanterm on 50 years of operations at the Port of Vancouver,” said Peter Xotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Vanterm plays an important role in the gateway, connecting Canadians and their businesses with up to 170 nations each year. We’re proud to mark this achievement during Port Day at Canada Place and look forward to continuing our partnership with GCT.

Event Highlights

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with engaging and interactive activities, including:

Exclusive Terminal Tours: See port operations up close and learn how containers move the world

See port operations up close and learn how containers move the world Live Music & Main Stage Entertainment

Kids Zone: Games, colouring, bouncy castles & more

Games, colouring, bouncy castles & more Toolshop & Equipment Displays: Get hands-on with the tools of the trade

Get hands-on with the tools of the trade Global Commitment Tent: Discover GCT’s work in sustainability and community impact

Discover GCT’s work in sustainability and community impact Complimentary BBQ Lunch

Free Shuttles with scenic views along the working waterfront

Shuttle Information

Event access is available through shuttle service only from one of two departure points:

PNE Shuttle (9:30 AM – 1:15 PM)

Boarding between N Renfrew St and Miller Dr. Shuttles run every ~15 minutes. Return shuttles from Vanterm to PNE will run until 2:15 PM. Please note that PNE parking is free.

Port Day Canada Place Shuttle (10:45 AM – 1:15 PM)

Boarding at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. Shuttles run every ~20 minutes. Return shuttles from Vanterm to Canada Place will run until 2:15 PM.

Guests joining from Canada Place are encouraged to enjoy the festivities of Port Day presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority at Canada Place, making for a fun-filled day on the waterfront!

Event Schedule

10:00 AM – Event Opens

10:30 AM – Territorial Welcome & Official Remarks

11:15 AM – Stephen Lecky Performance

12:35 PM – Cake Cutting

1:00 PM – Live Performance by the Carnival Band

2:00 PM – Event Concludes

Registration Required – Space is Limited!

This is a free, all-ages event, but pre-registration is required to manage capacity.

Register now at: globalterminals.com/vt50

Learn more about Port Day at www.canadaplace.ca/portday

For questions regarding accessibility and parking, please contact: [email protected]

###

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada’s Pacific Gateway. As one of the port’s largest employers and the operator of Canada’s largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring. Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals—GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle more than 3 million TEUs annually, while leading progress in sustainability, innovation, and collaborative partnerships across the supply chain.

Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow @globalterminals for more updates.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers