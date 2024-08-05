Geotab and Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds Forge Premier Partnership to Champion Mental Health and Safety in Australia’s Logistics Sector

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move to support the conversation around mental health in Australia’s supply chain, Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, has joined forces with Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds (Healthy Heads) as a Premier Partner. The collaboration aims to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of the individuals who power the nation’s vital transport, warehousing, and logistics sectors.

Established in 2020 by industry giants including Australia Post, Woolworths, Toll, Linfox, and Coles, Healthy Heads is a leading not-for-profit foundation committed to delivering national resources, programs, and advocacy. Their mission is to build a more resilient and sustainable industry.

“Driver safety and well-being is at the core of Geotab’s mission, we recognize that individuals working in this sector face numerous challenges that impact their wellbeing,” said Sean Killen, Vice President of Global Markets, Geotab. “In the future, I believe the use of technology can help support the Australian trucking community by using advances in AI to help predict problems before they arise. Long hours, isolation, congestion and tight delivery deadlines are some of the factors contributing to this situation. Plain and simple, being a truck driver is difficult. We are proud to support Healthy Heads, together we can bring visibility to mental health and wellbeing, making it an ongoing priority across the industry.”

A recent survey completed by Geotab found that 68% of drivers reported work related stress had a negative impact on their driving performance, 78% noted mental health contributes to road dangers and 34% have considered quitting their jobs in the past year https://www.geotab.com/assets/ebook/driver-stress-safety-retention/

The collaboration will focus on the planning, development, and rollout of new campaigns and programs aimed at building awareness, encouraging early intervention, and supporting better mental health outcomes. Geotab will contribute resources and expertise in telematics and data analytics helping to co-design initiatives that are practical, scalable and informed by data-driven insights. By combining Geotab’s technological leadership with Healthy Heads’ proven advocacy, this collaboration will empower businesses of all sizes to create a healthier, more supportive, and ultimately safer future for their employees.

“Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds is proud to welcome Geotab as a Premier Partner,” said Healthy Heads CEO Naomi Frauenfelder. “Geotab brings deep expertise in safety, data and connected fleet technology, all of which are capabilities that align with our mission to improve the wellbeing of every individual in the logistics supply chain. We look forward to working together to make a lasting difference across the sector.”

To learn more about Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds and access valuable mental health resources, please visit: https://www.healthyheads.org.au

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.9 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

About Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds

Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds (Healthy Heads) is an industry-led not-for-profit foundation dedicated to improving mental health and wellbeing outcomes for individuals and organisations within the road transport, warehousing, and logistics industries. Through training, resources, and national collaboration, Healthy Heads is building a healthier, more resilient supply chain across the country.

Media Contact

