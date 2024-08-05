Geotab Unveils Advanced Cold Chain Solution with New Hardware and Enhanced Software

SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Southeast Asia, where up to 90% of food loss occurs during transportation due to poor cold chain infrastructure, tackling waste within the temperature-controlled supply chain is critical. Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, today announced a significant upgrade to its cold chain solution, featuring new hardware and enhanced software capabilities designed to provide businesses with more visibility, control, and compliance assurance for their temperature-sensitive shipments.

Geotab’s enhanced cold chain solution addresses the evolving market need – driven by stricter regulations and higher customer expectations – for more comprehensive, simple, and granular temperature monitoring. The relaunch introduces the advanced IOX-COLD (in-cabin) and IOX-COLD RUGGED (IP67-rated for external mounting) hardware devices. These devices offer deeper, direct integration with refrigeration units from major OEMs, simplifying installation, improving data accuracy, and reducing potential points of failure compared to solutions requiring multiple sensors.

Complementing the new hardware are several changes within the MyGeotab platform to further streamline processes:

Near Real-Time Monitoring: Gain an up-to-the-minute view of cargo conditions for proactive decision-making.

Gain an up-to-the-minute view of cargo conditions for proactive decision-making. Multi-Zone Temperature Support: Ensure the integrity of multi-temperature loads with monitoring for each zone directly from the refrigeration unit – often eliminating the need for extra sensors.

Ensure the integrity of multi-temperature loads with monitoring for each zone directly from the refrigeration unit – often eliminating the need for extra sensors. Advanced Alerts & Remote Commands: Set custom temperature alerts and utilise remote command capabilities (for supported units) to take immediate corrective action.

Set custom temperature alerts and utilise remote command capabilities (for supported units) to take immediate corrective action. Dynamic Historical Data: Analyse past shipment performance through interactive graphs, grids, and maps to identify trends and optimise logistics.

Analyse past shipment performance through interactive graphs, grids, and maps to identify trends and optimise logistics. Improved Installation Process: An updated MyInstall tool streamlines the configuration and verification process.

“The impact of inadequate cold chain management is felt across industries, especially in regions where long distances, fragmented infrastructure and climate extremes challenge food and pharmaceutical logistics,” said David Brown, AVP APAC at Geotab. “Our cold chain solution is designed to give businesses in Asia Pacific the visibility and assurance they need to protect temperature-sensitive goods, streamline compliance, and operate more sustainably. It’s about making smarter, data-driven decisions that improve outcomes every step of the way.”

The integrated hardware and software solution supports businesses across various sectors, including food and beverage, to mitigate the risks of spoilage, help meet regulatory compliance, protect brand reputation, and gain peace of mind.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, helping fleets boost their efficiency and management. We use advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing costs and driving efficiency. Supported by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 customers worldwide, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized fleets, and the biggest public sector fleets globally, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, network of excellent partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of ready-to-go third-party solutions for fleets. This year, we are celebrating 25 years of innovation. Find out more at https://www.geotab.com/apac , and follow us on LinkedIn .

