GFG Drills 1.05 g/t Au over 71.0 m including 7.51 g/t Au over 3.0 m at Aljo and Initiates Aggressive Regional Exploration Program at Goldarm

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG | OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) reports initial assay results from the 12-hole (2,650 metre) Phase 2-2025 drill program at the Aljo Gold Project (“Aljo”), located on the Company’s Goldarm Property (“Goldarm”) in the prolific Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada (See Figures 1 and 2).

GFG’s Phase 2-2025 drill program at Aljo was designed to confirm and expand key mineralized zones across the Main, Hangingwall (“HW”), and Footwall (“FW”) corridors. In the Main and HW Zones, infill and step-out drilling on 30-90 metre (“m”) centers around high-grade intercepts were successful in confirming overall continuity, expanding mineralization at depth and has driven refinement of the geologic model. In the FW corridor, drilling consisted of extending two historic holes and two deeper holes that show up-dip continuity of the FW3 Zone at 50-75 m step-outs as well as the discovery of a new FW Zone, FW4. (See Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4). In addition to infill drilling, GFG completed 150 m step-out holes to the east to test the extension of HW and Main zones where sparse historical drilling indicated broad anomalous gold mineralization. Results from these larger step-out holes along strike and at depth are pending.

Drill Program Highlights

Broad and near-surface gold intercepts from the HW Zone, including: 1.05 grams of gold per tonne (“ g/t Au ”) over 71.0 m from 11.5 m down-hole with visible gold including 7.51 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 6.39 g/t Au over 2.0 m in ALJ-25-030 up dip of ALJ-24-012 grading 13.94 g/t Au over 7.1 m. 1.46 g/t Au over 14.3 m including 9.36 g/t Au over 1.0 m with visible gold in ALJ-25-029.

from the HW Zone, including: Expanded FW3 Zone : Hosted in strongly-altered basalt with porphyry dykes and quartz-carbonate veins; assays include 1.15 g/t Au over 6.5 m from 335.0 m including 4.13 g/t Au over 0.7 m in ALJ-25-029.

: New Footwall Zone (“FW4”): New Footwall Zone (“ FW4 ”) approximately 50 m down-hole from the FW3 Zone, hosted in strongly-altered mafic volcanic, flow breccia with peak assay of 4.22 g/t Au over 1.5 m in ALJ-25-029.



Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG stated, “The first two holes successfully infilled the Main and Hangingwall zones, extended the FW3 discovery from earlier this year, and confirmed both high-grade veins and broader bulk-tonnage style mineralization within this productive gold system. Importantly, hole ALJ-25-029 extended the first three Footwall Zones and delivered a new discovery at depth where no previous drilling existed. It’s clear we have not yet defined the limits of this system, and these results highlight meaningful opportunities for growth.

Aljo will remain a key focus for us, with drilling set to resume in Q1 2026, while we also advance an aggressive regional program across the Goldarm Property beginning in late November. With a strong balance sheet following our recent successful financing, a robust pipeline of targets and the advantage of operating in the infrastructure-rich Timmins Gold Camp, we are well-positioned to build value through Q4 and into 2026.”

Regional Targeting at Goldarm

In addition to Phase 2 drilling at Aljo, GFG has recently initiated a 90-hole sonic drill program across a large portion of the Goldarm Property focused on systematic base-of-till (“BOT”) and bedrock sampling targeting new gold discoveries proximal to the Pipestone Fault. This program marks the beginning of a multi-year exploration campaign that has been designed to systematically collect glacial till and top of bedrock samples at wide spacing (0.5 – 2.0 kilometre) to evaluate the regional gold potential across a 15 km strike length of the Pipestone and associated fault corridors. In parallel with the first phase of sonic drilling, a 2,000 m diamond drill program will also be initiated in early December testing new high-priority regional targets that have been generated and advanced as part of a growing target pipeline at the Goldarm Property.

Exploration for new gold systems in till-covered terrains such as the Goldarm Property necessitates a balance of both conceptual and tangible targeting. Tangible targets, rooted in historical work along or near the Pipestone Fault such as GFG’s McCristie, Fournier, Carr and Nahanni targets, host anomalous single drillhole and/or prospecting results that have never been followed up. These include broad, low-grade mineralized zones up to 80 m wide in drill core proximal to the Pipestone Fault (Nahanni) and single assay results of up to 5 g/t Au (Fournier & Carr)(3). The McCristie zone represents an intriguing shear-hosted, quartz-vein target in a geologic setting dominated by brittle faulting and chemically and/or texturally receptive mafic volcanic panels.

From a conceptual targeting perspective, the Goldarm Property hosts a number of key geological features that appear relevant to gold mineralization in the Timmins-Matheson area. GFG’s targeting philosophy, in planning regional Sonic drilling, is centered around proximity to five main criteria: i) regional-scale faults and major geologic contacts; ii) chemically and texturally receptive host-rocks; iii) high-angle late brittle faulting and offset of favourable geological panels including the large sedimentary basins that may or may not include diabase dyking; iv) felsic to mafic porphyry dykes and sills; and v) large magnetic mafic-ultramafic bodies that appear to be spatially associated with gold and base-metal mineralization across the Matheson area along both Pipestone and Porcupine-Destor Fault systems.

Regional Targeting at Pen

At the Pen Property west of Timmins, based on encouraging results received from preliminary drilling (See press release dated June 2, 2025), new regional IP data as well as extensive BOT sampling collected around the Muskego regional target in early 2025, GFG has generated a number of priority regional targets. Results from the BOT program continue to be received and interpreted, with preliminary data highlighting highly anomalous gold-grain counts and pathfinder minerals (Bi-W-Te) associated with fertile structural corridors focused around the Muskego target located in the western portion of the Pen property. The Company plans to refine and prioritize these priority targets for drill testing in 2026.

Anders Carlson, Vice President Exploration of GFG added, “We’re very pleased that the latest phase of drilling at Aljo has yielded higher gram-metre products in the HW showcasing broad, near-surface mineralization with internal high-grade zones that we will continue to target at depth and along strike in future drill campaigns.

We are also extremely excited to kick-off the next large-scale gold exploration campaign in the Timmins area this month. The over 200 square kilometre Goldarm Property is almost completely obscured by 10-50 m of glacial till, masking some of the most prospective and underexplored portions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt proximal to the Pipestone Fault. Our goal over the next 1-2 years is clear; generate new stand-alone gold discoveries across this underexplored belt.”

Aljo Phase 2 Drill Hole Summaries for ALJ-25-029 and ALJ-25-030

ALJ-25-029: This hole was drilled to test broad mineralization in the HW, Main and FW Zones up-dip of ALJ-23-004 that returned results of 0.95 g/t Au over 14.3 m (HW), 3.65 g/t Au over 6.3 m (Main Zone) and 13.35 g/t Au over 3.6 m (See press release dated February 15, 2024). ALJ-25-029 yielded similar results in the HW Zone returning 1.46 g/t Au over 14.3 m including 9.36 g/t Au over 1.0 m with visible gold in strongly altered and pillowed variolitic mafic volcanic and pillow breccias. The Main Zone yielded results up to 6.65 g/t Au over 0.7 m and 1.15 g/t Au over 9.0 m showing strong continuity to previous moderate and high-grade intercepts in surrounding drillholes. The FW3 Zone was intersected at step-outs of 60-75 m from previous drilling and showed good continuity of grade yielding peak intercepts of 1.15 g/t Au over 6.5 m and 4.13 g/t Au over 0.7 m in amygdaloidal mafic volcanic flows. FW4 was intersected 50 m downhole from FW3 yielding a peak result of 4.22 g/t Au over 1.5 m. Overall, the Footwall Zones appear to be moderately oblique to the HW and Main zones as they are focused along E-W oriented porphyry sills. They will be targeted at shallower depths in future drill campaigns.

ALJ-25-030: This hole was drilled to test broad and high-grade mineralization in the HW and Main Zones up-dip of ALJ-24-012 that returned results of 13.94 g/t Au over 7.1 m (HW) and 23.08 g/t Au over 7.6 m (Main Zone) (See press release dated August 19, 2024). ALJ-25-030 returned the broadest zone of gold mineralization to-date at Aljo yielding an intercept of 1.05 g/t Au over 71.0 m in the HW Zone from a depth of 11.5 m including high-grade sub-intervals of 7.51 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 6.39 g/t Au over 2.0 m. Gold mineralization in the HW Zone shows a very strong affinity to mafic volcanic pillow breccias and flow-top breccias, particularly within high-grade intervals. This intercept underscores the strong relationship between significant gold mineralization and permeable and chemically reactive host-rocks such as mafic volcanic breccias, proximal to the Pipestone Fault. The Main Zone yielded low grade intercepts with peak results of 1.28 g/t Au over 2.5 m and 1.88 g/t Au over 1.0 m, demonstrating good structural continuity to surrounding high-grade intercepts.

About the Aljo Gold Project

The Aljo Gold Project lies within GFG’s Goldarm Property, located in the world-class Timmins Gold District of northeastern Ontario. The project is situated near the Porcupine-Destor Deformation Zone, includes historical underground workings, and is proximal to mills, roads, and power infrastructure providing excellent potential for discovery and future development in a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

Table 1: Summary of Phase 2-2025 Aljo Mine Project Assay Results (1)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone Visible Gold ALJ-25-029 7.7 22.0 14.3 1.46 HW ✓ incl. 19.5 20.5 1.0 9.36 HW ✓ and

and

and

and

and

incl.

and

incl.

and 30.5

50.5

127.8

131.5

190.0

197.0

335.0

339.3

389.0 45.0

58.8

128.8

132.2

199.0

198.0

341.5

340.0

390.5 14.5

8.3

1.0

0.7

9.0

1.0

6.5

0.7

1.5 0.58

0.52

2.74

6.65

1.15

3.55

1.15

4.13

4.22 HW

HW

Main

Main

Main

Main

FW3

FW3

FW4 *NEW* ✓ ALJ-25-0302 11.5 82.5 71.0 1.05 HW ✓ incl. 15.5 18.5 3.0 7.51 HW ✓ also incl. 26.0 27.0 1.0 3.26 HW also incl. 31.5 32.8 1.3 4.97 HW also incl. 46.5 47.5 1.0 4.09 HW also incl. 70.5 72.5 2.0 6.39 HW ✓ also incl. 77.5 78.5 1.0 5.00 HW and 97.5 99.0 1.5 2.83 HW and 113.4 114.5 1.1 1.01 HW and 176.0 177.0 1.0 1.00 Main and 209.5 212.0 2.5 1.28 Main and 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.88 Main

1Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 1 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.20 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 3 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% drilled length.

2Includes a single 8.5 metre interval below 0.2 g/t Au cut-off

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District

Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map

Figure 3: Aljo Gold Project Plan View Map(1)

Figure 4: Aljo Project Cross Section(1)

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions. The Company operates three gold projects, each hosting large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO

or

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gfgresources.com

Stay Connected with Us

X (Twitter): GFGResources

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gfgresources/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFGResourcesInc/

Footnotes:

(1) Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 3 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% of drilled length. Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic drill core samples quoted in this news release have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

(2)Includes a single 8.5 metre interval below 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.

(3)Historic assays have not been reviewed by the QP and should not be relied upon. Historical references reported herein are based on the following reports:

Nahanni: Historical drill intercepts are referenced from the 1981 Nahanni Mines Ltd. assessment report #42A10NE0022.

Carr: Historical drill intercepts are referenced from the 1995 Pentland Firth Ventures Ltd. assessment report #42A09SW0170.

McCristie: Historical drill intercepts and showings referenced from the 1983 N. McCristie assessment report #42A09NW0131.

Fournier: Historical drill intercepts and showings referenced from the 1987 E. Fournier assessment report #42A09NW0111.

Sampling and Quality Control

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Anders Carlson, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Gold analysis consists of the preparation of a 500-gram pulp and an assay of a 50-gram aliquot by Pb collection fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50. Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are routinely re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Selected samples are analysed by metallic screen method (Package 1A4) using a 100-mesh to better determine the size of gold grains in the system. Selected samples are also undergoing multi-element analysis for 59 other elements using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials, coarse blanks and preparation duplicates of drill core.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company’s projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company’s most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bd5c4dc-1fe5-4b86-a01f-3c7218a64f57

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c561c300-8cac-444c-876d-0f61db703fcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb130a8e-f012-43bc-9214-9ec718b14130

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d66771c9-962a-4835-8d59-fb61ca256a02



CBJ Newsmakers