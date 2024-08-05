Gibson Energy Announces $375 Million Senior Unsecured Note Offering Due 2032

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to issue $375 million of 4.45% senior unsecured notes due August 20, 2032 (the “Notes”).

The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Gibson intends to apply the net proceeds from the offering toward the repayment of outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. This debt includes amounts borrowed to repay the Company’s $325 million principal amount 2.45% senior unsecured notes, which matured on July 14, 2025.

The Notes are being offered in Canada on a private placement and agency basis through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including, but not limited to, statements concerning the completion of the offering, the anticipated use of the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes and the expected timing of the completion of the offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential” and “capable” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, dated on February 18, 2025 and July 28, 2025, respectively, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com

