Giga Metals AGM Results and Options Granted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giga Metals Corp. (“Giga Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce the voting results on matters considered at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver on November 14, 2025.

The nominees listed in the Company’s management circular dated October 9, 2025 (the “Circular”) being Lyle Davis, Scott Lendrum, Mark Jarvis and Robert Morris were elected to the board of directors of the Company (“the Board”) until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders approved:

The re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company’s Stock Option Plan for 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares are issuable.

In addition, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 3,125,000 stock options to certain Directors, Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.15 per share, expiring November 17, 2030. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

