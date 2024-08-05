Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results.

Glenn J. Chamandy, Gildan’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Ward, Chief Operating Officer, Luca Barile, Chief Financial Officer and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 5215005#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM EST by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will be available at the following link: Gildan Q3 2025 audio webcast.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations

and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

[email protected] Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Global Communications

and Corporate Marketing

(514) 343-8814

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers