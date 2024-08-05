Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Gildan Announces Participation at the 29th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto

Gildan Announces Participation at the 29th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President & Chief Executive Officer, Luca Barile, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 29th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in Gildan’s long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations
and Global Communications
(514) 744-8511
[email protected]		 Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications
and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8814
[email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
Aufgusshow 2025 Wraps Up: Canada Crowns Its First National Sauna Performance Champions
Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.