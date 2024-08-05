GLOBAL CONTAINER TERMINALS ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD CHAIR JANE O’HAGAN

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT) today announced that Jane O’Hagan has been appointed Chair of the Board, effective September 2025. Ms. O’Hagan has served as an independent director on the GCT Board since August 2023 and brings more than 20 years of senior executive and board experience in the transportation and logistics sectors.

Ms. O’Hagan held several executive roles at Canadian Pacific Railway, including Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. She currently also serves on the boards of Descartes Systems Group, where she chairs the Governance Committee, and USD Partners GP LLC, where she chairs the Conflicts Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

As independent Chair, Ms. O’Hagan will provide strategic guidance for the board and leadership that supports GCT’s long-term commitment to safety, innovation, and responsible growth—delivering for customers, supply chain partners, the workforce, and surrounding communities.

Ms. O’Hagan’s appointment as Chair reflects the strength and depth of governance guiding GCT forward. Her leadership also contributes to navigating the evolving landscape of the transportation sector, where diverse perspectives continue to drive meaningful value.

GCT is jointly owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, IFM Investors, and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

Official Biography

Jane O’Hagan

Chair of the Board

GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Jane O’Hagan joined the GCT Board as an independent director and Chair of the Human Resources Committee in August 2023.

Ms. O’Hagan is a corporate director with over two decades of experience in transportation, logistics, and infrastructure. She currently serves on the board of Descartes Systems Group, a global logistics technology company, where she chairs the Governance Committee. She is also a director of USD Partners GP LLC (NYSE: USDP), serving as Chair of the Conflicts Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

Previously, she held several senior leadership roles at Canadian Pacific Railway, including Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. From 2018 to 2021, she served on the board of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSX: PL), including roles on the Audit and Risk Committees.

Ms. O’Hagan holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) and a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies from the University of Western Ontario and completed graduate studies in Program and Policy Studies at the same institution. She holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and the CERT Certificate in Cyber Risk Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University and the NACD.

In 2012, Ms. O’Hagan was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network.

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada’s Pacific Gateway. As one of the port’s largest employers and the operator of Canada’s largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring.

Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals—GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle over 3 million TEUs annually. Through a commitment to safety, performance, innovation, and ESG leadership, GCT delivers consistent value to customers, supply chain partners, the workforce, and communities.

