Global Healthcare Technology Leader Selects Kneat

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that a leading healthcare technology and diagnostics company (“the Company”) has signed a multi-year Master Services Agreement with Kneat.

The Company, which is headquartered in the United States, employs over 50,000 people and manufactures in more than a dozen countries worldwide. This manufacturer of medical technology, including medical devices and pharmaceutical diagnostics, will use the Kneat Gx platform initially to digitize its Commissioning, Qualification and Validation workflows for facilities, equipment and computer systems at several lead manufacturing sites.

“After an extensive evaluation process this global leader selected Kneat to drive efficiency, quality and compliance through greater digitalization of their Validation processes,” said Eddie Ryan, Kneat CEO. “I’m happy that Kneat will be supporting both new builds and ongoing operations where we are proven to deliver significant business value.”

The steady pace of Kneat’s strategic customer wins indicates that digital validation is progressively becoming the norm for life sciences companies. The State of Validation 2025 study also supports this trend. The total percentage of organizations surveyed that are either using or planning to use digital validation is now 93 percent, versus 86 percent in the 2024 study. The shift is unsurprising. Done right, digital validation delivers speed to market; trustworthy, scalable compliance; and a foundation to leverage integrated automation and AI-driven innovations in the future.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show up to 40% reduction in documentation cycle times, up to 20% faster speed to market, and a higher compliance standard.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization, and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk.

