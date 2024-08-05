Global Helium Corp. Waives Proxy Voting Cut-Off Time for Upcoming Meeting of Shareholders and Extends Election Deadline for Plan of Arrangement

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Helium Corp. (“Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: HECO) and 2679158 Alberta Ltd. (the “Purchaser”) announce that, further to the press releases dated September 25, 2025 and October 3, 2025, the Company confirms that due to the recent strike commenced by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on September 25, 2025 (the “Strike”), which has seen the resumption of limited services on October 11, 2025 by Canada Post, the Company has waived the originally disclosed proxy voting cut-off time, which was forty-eight (48) hours before the Meeting (defined below), for shareholders (“Shareholders”) of the Company who wish to vote at the Company’s upcoming annual and special meeting of Shareholders to be held in person at 1250, 639 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, on October 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) (the “Meeting”). The new proxy voting cut-off time will be October 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and the Company will accept proxy votes up to such time.

The Company also announces that due to the Strike, Eligible Electing Holders (defined below) who wish to receive Purchaser Shares (defined below) have until 12:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on October 20, 2025, or such other later time as the board of directors may determine, to complete an applicable letter of transmittal (“Letter of Transmittal”) and deliver the same via courier or in person to the Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company at Trader’s Bank Building 702 – 67 Yonge Street, Toronto Ontario M5E 1J8 Attention: Corporate Actions. Election and delivery instructions to receive Purchaser Shares can be found in the Letter of Transmittal and the Letter of Transmittal is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca and has been posted to the Company’s website at www.globalhelium.com/investors/.

At the Meeting, among other things, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving the proposed plan of arrangement whereby the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”) under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement dated July 15, 2025 between the Company and the Purchaser in respect of the Proposed Transaction (the “Arrangement Agreement”), the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”) from their holders (“Common Shareholders”), excluding Common Shares held by holders that have duly exercised dissent rights under the Arrangement, for cash consideration of $0.05 per Common Share, provided that any registered Common Shareholder that holds over 250,000 Common Shares (“Share Electing Shareholders”) has the option to elect to receive, pursuant to the Arrangement, one (1) common share in the capital of the Purchaser (“Purchaser Shares”) in exchange for each Common Share held, provided further that, notwithstanding the foregoing, no fractional Purchaser Shares will be issued and, in the event that a Share Electing Shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fractional Purchaser Share under the Arrangement, the number of Purchaser Shares issued to such Common Shareholder will be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of Purchaser Shares (with no compensation in lieu of such fractional share).

The Purchaser will also acquire all of the issued and outstanding preferred shares (“Preferred Shares”) in the capital of the Company from the holders thereof (the “Preferred Shareholders”) excluding Preferred Shares held by holders that have duly exercised their dissent rights available under the Arrangement, for cash consideration of $0.05 per Preferred Share plus the amount equal to the accrued and unpaid dividend amount per Preferred Share as of the business day prior to the effective date of the Arrangement, provided that any holder of Preferred Shares that, if it becomes a Share Electing Preferred Shareholder, as defined below, would own more than 250,000 Purchaser Shares immediately following closing has the option to elect to receive, pursuant to the Arrangement Purchaser Shares equal to one (1) Purchaser Share per Preferred Share plus such number of Purchaser Shares equal to the accrued and unpaid dividend on such Preferred Share divided by $0.05 (any such eligible Preferred Shareholders making such election, the “Share Electing Preferred Shareholders” and together with Share Electing Shareholder, the “Electing Holders” ) further provided that, notwithstanding the foregoing, no fractional Purchaser Shares will be issued and, in the event that any a Share Electing Preferred Shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fractional Purchaser Share under the Arrangement, the number of Purchaser Shares issued to such Preferred Shareholder will be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of Purchaser Shares (with no compensation in lieu of such fractional share).

Eligible Shareholders should refer to the Management Information Circular (“Circular” ) for the Meeting for further information on how to validly elect to be an Electing Holder to receive Purchaser Shares under the Arrangement.

The Circular and related materials for the Meeting have also been filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and have been posted to the Company’s website at www.globalhelium.com/investors/.

In order to facilitate the delivery of the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to non-registered Shareholders in the event that the Strike, lockout or similar or related events prevent, delay or otherwise interrupt delivery of the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to non-registered Shareholders in the ordinary course by the applicable intermediaries, the Company will deliver, by email, a copy of the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to each non-registered Shareholder who requests the same (please direct any requests for copies of the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to: [email protected]). Note that non-registered Shareholders are also encouraged to contact the proxy department at their broker or other intermediary (where their Shares are held) who can assist them with the voting process. Non-registered Shareholders must follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary and will need their specific 16-digit control number to vote via www.proxyvote.com.

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact the Company at [email protected] to obtain your proxy form so you can cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting.

If you hold Shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

Further information may be obtained by contacting:

Tom Cross, Chief Financial Officer

Global Helium Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 403-975-7742

About Global Helium Corp.

Global is an early stage helium development company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium. Global has carved out a differentiated position through a unique farm-in agreement with industry veteran, Rubellite Energy Inc., through which the Company can access approximately 369,000 acres in Alberta’s Manyberries helium trend via joint venture. Global brings a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts who have established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Learn more at https://globalhelium.com/

For additional information, see the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms and, within this press release, include, without limitation, any statements (express or implied) respecting: the government postal strike and limited resumption of services, proxy delivery and voting cut off times and election deadlines for Eligible Shareholders, the delivery of the Circular, the holding of the Meeting; the anticipated timing, steps and completion of the Arrangement; approval of the Arrangement by the Shareholders at the Meeting; approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement; and timing, receipt and anticipated effects of Shareholder and other approvals of the Arrangement. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance, but instead represent management’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation that: the Arrangement will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the Arrangement will be completed in accordance with the timing currently expected; all conditions to the completion of the Arrangement will be satisfied or waived; and the Arrangement Agreement will not be terminated prior to the completion of the Arrangement.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the proposed Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions currently contemplated or at all; and other risk factors identified under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully.

Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Global disclaims any intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



