Global Insight Consulting LLC Accelerates Regional Growth With Large-Scale Hiring Initiative Across Southeast Asias

Denver, CO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Insight Consulting LLC (GIC), a U.S.-based provider of data research and content evaluation services, announced today a major expansion plan to significantly scale its international recruitment over the next year. The company plans to add more than 1,000 new positions across Southeast Asia, strengthening its regional execution capabilities and expanding its cross-cultural research network.

According to GIC, the new hiring initiative will focus on operations, data research, project execution, quality assurance, content evaluation, and cross-market communication roles. These additions are intended to support the company’s growing global client base and provide deeper insights across more languages, cultures, and market environments.

Founded in 2020, GIC operates with a dual-structure model combining its U.S. headquarters with an execution center in Asia. This structure allows seamless cross–time zone collaboration for clients across North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. The company provides systematic solutions in advertising evaluation, market research, film and digital content analysis, digital publishing studies, and multicultural user behavior research.

As global content consumption rapidly shifts toward digital and multi-platform formats, demand for reliable data sources and cross-regional research capabilities continues to rise. GIC’s expansion will focus on Southeast Asian markets including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia to meet the growing demand for multilingual content evaluation and regional project execution.

A company spokesperson stated: “Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, driven by a young population, high internet penetration, and a dynamic content ecosystem. By expanding our regional teams, we can deliver deeper insights and wider cultural coverage for global clients, while improving the efficiency of cross–time zone project execution.”

GIC emphasized that it will continue to follow internationally recognized data processing and privacy standards throughout its expansion. The company plans to implement stricter sample verification protocols, enhanced quality review mechanisms, and automated risk-control models across Southeast Asia to ensure authenticity, consistency, and traceability of cross-regional data. All new hires will receive systematic training in research methodologies and participate in ongoing evaluation under GIC’s global quality framework.

Industry analysts note that the growing presence of international brands, media platforms, technology companies, and digital publishers in emerging markets has increased demand for cross-cultural insights, content adaptation research, and advertising performance evaluation. GIC’s regional expansion is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen its execution capabilities and geographic coverage in the global research industry.

Over the past three years, GIC has seen continuous growth in its client base across sectors including digital media, advertising, entertainment content, e-commerce platforms, and publishing. With its expanding Southeast Asia team, the company aims to respond more quickly to regional market dynamics and deliver more tailored research reports, user behavior models, and evaluation systems.

Looking ahead, GIC plans to enhance collaborations with international research institutions, technology companies, and media organizations to advance global data infrastructure and content evaluation standards.

The company’s management team stated: “We remain committed to technology, data rigor, and professional expertise. By expanding our global research network, we aim to provide multinational clients with data services characterized by greater transparency, consistency, and long-term value.”



