Global Technology Manufacturer Selects Kneat to Drive Digital Transformation Across Enterprise and Manufacturing Sites

LIMERICK, Ireland, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that a leading multinational manufacturer of advanced devices and components including industrial, consumer, and MedTech, (“the Company”) has signed a Master Services Agreement with Kneat.

Headquartered in the United States, the Company employs more than 30,000 people and has a presence in over 30 countries worldwide. As part of this agreement, the Company will implement the Kneat Gx platform initially for two critical use cases: Computer Systems Validation across its own enterprise applications; and Commissioning, Qualification and Validation at 18 manufacturing sites within its dedicated medical and healthcare affiliate.

“This strategic win highlights Kneat’s unique ability to digitize the full spectrum of validation processes, from manufacturing equipment through to enterprise-wide IT systems,” said Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat. “It underscores the power of our platform to deliver compliance, efficiency and scalability not only within the pharmaceutical industry but across the broader life sciences sector. We look forward to working with this innovation leader to deliver on their efficiency and compliance goals.”

This agreement further expands Kneat’s validation footprint within highly regulated processes and reinforces its position as the platform of choice for global leaders seeking to streamline quality, compliance and operational performance at scale.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Independent customer studies have shown Kneat Gx to reduce labor hours associated with validation documentation by more than 50%, accelerate review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently support higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

