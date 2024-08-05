Global Uranium Corp. Announces Amendment to LIFE Offering for C$1,500,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) announces, that it has amended the terms of its previously announced financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Offering”) to increase the minimum amount to be raised under the Offering to C$1,500,000. Under the Offering, as amended, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Amended Offering”), pursuant to the “listed issuer financing exemption” under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45- 935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”), of a minimum and maximum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”), at a price of C$0.15 per Unit, for minimum gross proceeds of C$1,500,000. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.20 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein). The Offering is anticipated to close on or about September 19, 2025 (the “Closing Date”), or on any other date or dates as the Company may determine‎, and, in any event, on or before a date not later than 45 days after the date of the news release announcing the Amended Offering (being, September 17, 2025), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for exploration activities, general administrative expenditures, and general working capital purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issuable under the Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec). Accordingly, the securities issued to subscribers will not be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an amended offering document dated September 17, 2025, related to the Amended Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://www.globaluranium.com. The amended offering document contains further details regarding the Amended Offering, including additional detail regarding the expected use of proceeds therefrom. Prospective investors in the Amended Offering should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Uranium Project with Cosa Resources Corp in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ungad Chadda

CEO and Director

587-330-0045

[email protected]

